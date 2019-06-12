Swanage Rep Announces Cast for Third Summer Season

This summer sees the third Swanage Rep Season, produced by Hordern Ciani Ltd, helping to put The Mowlem Theatre back on the industry map. And as the cast is announced, it has been revealed that this year the reputation of the company resulted in a huge influx of over two thousand two hundred actor applications.

Producer Katherine Mount commented "We knew that rep theatre was popular with actors as it gives them such great opportunity to flex their muscles playing varied characters and working at speed, but this response has been overwhelming. With our focus on the quality of the performance we feel very privileged to have had such an enormous pool of actors to choose from. We were also very encouraged to hear from everyone how much they would like to be involved, and how performing in a rep season still plays a part in so many actors' ambitions".

The cast includes Nicole Faraday, brought up in Swanage and known for her role as Snowball Merriman in ITV's Bad Girls and parts in Casualty and Emmerdale. As well as performing in two of the shows, Nicole is directing the final piece, Wait Until Dark, and has had the opportunity to cast a young local actress. 11 year old Lily Taylor from Wareham will be playing the part of Gloria, the upstairs neightbour's daughter. Nicole said "I still remember how much fun I had at The Mowlem at Lily's age! I am absolutely delighted to be working again at the theatre I grew up in that gave me my passion for performing that led to my professional career. We saw some fantastic local talent for the role of Gloria from both Wareham and Swanage and I was extremely impressed at their ability plus the hard work they had put into preparing for the audition. I am looking forward to working with Lily and the whole cast this summer to make our production really special and I think she will do a marvellous job".

Completing the company are Emily Byrt, Sarah Dearlove, Alex Scott Fairley, Fiona Mulvaney, Amanda Osborne, Alasdair Saksena and James Taylor Thomas.

Hordern Ciani are also responsible for the recently revived Leatherhead Rep, at the Leatherhead Theatre (previously the Thorndike) which ran two successful seasons in 2018.

Swanage Rep Season is showing at The Mowlem Theatre from Wednesday August 7th to Saturday August 24th. It opens with the fast-paced adventure The 39 Steps, followed by TV comedy Keeping Up Appearances and finishing with the thriller Wait Until Dark.

Tickets priced at £15-£18 are available from the Box Office on 01929422239 or at www.mowlemtheatre.com.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You