Summer School Returns to the Belgrade Theatre

Kids climbing up the walls after lockdown? As restrictions start to lift, the Belgrade Theatre throwing out a lifeline to tired parents with the return of its annual Summer School for kids aged 8-16.

Adapted to meet the latest Covid health and safety guidelines, these socially distanced sessions will run for four days each, offering youngsters from Coventry and Warwickshire a sorely needed opportunity to socialise, get active and exercise their creativity.

To manage numbers, this year kids will be divided into two separate groups, with the first Summer School running from 10-13 August and the second from 17-20 August. The theme for this year's programme is Coventry Talking Heads, drawing inspiration from the many actors and artists who have created characters within the walls of the Belgrade.

Practical, hands-on sessions will include drama games and acting workshops, led by the Belgrade's team of expert theatre practitioners. By the end of the four days, participants will have created their own original performance, which they'll be able to share digitally with family and friends.

No previous drama experience is necessary to take part - just lots of enthusiasm and comfortable clothes and shoes for moving around in. Lunch is not provided, so please bring either a packed lunch or some money to buy food from the café, as well as plenty of water to drink throughout the day.

Sessions run from 10am-4.30pm, with early drop-off and late pick-up options available for an additional charge - please note that these must be booked in advance.

Not available this summer but still keen to get stuck in? The Belgrade will also be bringing back its Youth and Adult Acting Classes in the autumn, with weekly sessions due to start on 26 and 25 September respectively, running until the first week of December.

All of these programmes have been carefully designed in accordance with government guidelines, prioritising the safety of staff and participants. Since the situation is constantly changing, sessions have been created in such a way that they can quickly be moved online at any point, should this become necessary.

Summer School sessions will take place at the Belgrade Theatre from 10-13 and 17-20 August. Youth Acting Classes will run from 26 Sep-5 Dec and Adult Acting Classes will run from 25 Sep-4 Dec. For more information and to book, please visit www.belgrade.co.uk/acting-classes-and-summer-school.

