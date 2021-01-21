Stream.theatre and Perfect Pitch Partner To Preview New British Musical Theatre With RISE UP

Following a pilot in December, Perfect Pitch and stream.theatre will be partnering to present Rise:Up, a monthly preview of a new British musical highlighting the newest UK writing talent.

The initiative is part of a drive to promote new contemporary musicals to wider audiences. Each episode will feature a different new musical that is currently in development, with two songs performed in each episode by the best of the West End.

Every month, a new episode will be shown to stream.theatre audiences for free as part of the pre-show entertainment to all content. Previous episodes will then be available 'On Demand' on the platform as well as on the Rise:Up YouTube channel, from 1 February 2021.

New musicals featured so far include 42 Balloons by Jack Godfrey, featuring performances from Melanie La Barrie, Vicki Manser, Aaron Lee Lambert, Jack Shalloo, Georgie Westall, Madeline Charlemagne and Jake Halsey-Jones, and In The Willows, by P Burton Morgan, Keiran Merrick and Pippa Cleary with guest performances from Tim Mahendran, Sharon Rose and Hiba Elchikhe.

February's episode will feature John-Victor and Tamar Broadbent's immersive musical Club Mex with Jade Johnson leading the cast.

Audiences can see this month's episode of Rise:Up just before every performance on stream.theatre.

42 Balloons tells the true story of Larry Walters and Carol Van Deusen, who, in July 1982, constructed an aircraft using a lawn-chair and 42 weather balloons and launched Larry 16,000 feet into the sky above LA. It is a story about lifelong dreams, and doing whatever it takes to achieve them. Clip of 42 Balloons can be downloaded HERE

In The Willows transposes Kenneth Grahame's animal fable to an urban British comprehensive school 'The Willows'. It's Mole's first day and she is taken under the wing of hip-hop cool girl Rattie, her boyfriend Otter and the bling laden, rich-kid rapper Toad. A series of adventures ensue in which Mole learns both how to make friends and how to lose them - but ultimately how to find her voice and finally speak up about her troubled past.

In Club Mex you are on the dancefloor in the heart of the action, joining Mel and her two best mates as they experience the highs, lows and hangovers of Cancun in a heart-warming coming-of-age comedy with an infectious, original musical score that fuses pop, dance and musical theatre. Grab your flip-flops...we'll see you in Mexico!