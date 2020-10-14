Storyhouse's A CHRISTMAS CAROL is Now On Sale

Storyhouse is advising customers to check the regulations as they book.

Storyhouse has announced that its much awaited Christmas production of A Christmas Carol will go on general sale on Wednesday (14 October) at 2pm. The producer had paused its public on-sale date to hear from the Prime Minister on Monday, which outlined the lockdown restrictions likely in place for Christmas.

However, with theatres now exempt from closing, even in Tier 3 areas such as Liverpool City Region, the venue's post-lockdown seasonal show seems certain now to go ahead as planned.

Storyhouse have not however forgotten about their many customers caught up in travel related Covid restrictions. Customers from Clwyd, Flintshire, Denbighshire, Wrexham are currently restricted from travelling to Chester, whilst customers in the Liverpool City Region including the Wirral are advised also against the same.

CEO Andrew insists there will be room for them nevertheless "Chester of course borders both the Wirral and North Wales and some of our most loyal customers come from those areas. It would be tragedy for them to miss out, lord knows we needs some fun right now. So, to combat that, we are holding seats in the theatre for all customers from these areas. When the various restrictions are lifted, we'll release those seats but only to customers from those areas. Customers can visit our website to find out how to pre-register if they're not already on our list.

We got a great vote of confidence from the government this week with some funds specifically to help us remain open and put on productions at this tricky time. It's great to see that the unique steps we have been taking to stay open have been recognised, in return we're going to pull out all the stops this Christmas to make it special.

With 4 out of 5 UK theatres mothballed this will be one of a tiny number of Christmas shows in the UK this year and we are mindful that demand will be high. 30% of the tickets have been sold already to members in the priority period. It's only fair that we try to distribute them evenly."

Storyhouse is advising customers to check the regulations as they book - households only, and not to travel from a restricted region even if its guidance only.

To find out more visit storyhouse.com

