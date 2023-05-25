Storyhouse Unveils A Great Midsummer Spectacular In Grosvenor Park

Storyhouse is set to fill Grosvenor Park with a spectacular and unmissable programme of performances, events and activities this summer.

The Great Midsummer Spectacular will include comedy, music, children's theatre and a murder mystery evening, all taking place within the atmospheric surroundings of the Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre village.

There will also be events around Chester Disability Pride and an open mic night.

The programme runs from 2 July to 27 August and has been designed to create a fantastic festival feel and complement the annual open air theatre season which this year features productions of A Midsummer Night's Dream and The Great Gatsby.

The Great Midsummer Spectacular opens on Sunday, 2 July with a return to the park for popular Chester duo Me + Deboe.

Last season the talented pair created original music for Grosvenor Park's Romeo and Juliet. Expect witty lyrics and sumptuous vocal harmonies when they perform a set amid the atmospheric, fairylight surroundings of the open-air theatre tepee.

The tepee bar is also playing host to a series of Comedy Nights, hosted by Danny McLoughlin who brings his sharp wit, likeable persona and strong stage presence to Grosvenor Park.

The first comedy evening takes place on Thursday 6 July and along with Danny McLoughlin it features Bethany Black and Martin Mor.

A second comedy evening runs on Saturday 15 July where he will be joined by Hatty Preston and Louise Young, while the third will take place on Sunday 23 July and features guest comedians Justin Moorhouse and Adam Staunton.

Mai 68 Records continues its association with Storyhouse. The Chester-based independent record label and gig promoter programmed last summer's music sessions in the park as well as co-producing the popular Storyhouse Sessions at Hunter Street.

Now it returns to stage Storyhouse Summer Sessions in the tepee on Friday 7 July.

The third Chester Disability Pride Parade – part of the annual Kaleidoscope Festival - takes place on Monday 10 July, with the route starting at Chester Town Hall and ending at Grosvenor Park where there will be a performance from actor and disability activist Paul Wilshaw, poetry, choir and brass band performances, and pop-up workshops and activities as well as a chance to mingle, eat, drink and relax.

Dee Sign Choir takes over the tepee at teatime on Sunday 16 July. Based in Chester, Dee Sign Choir was established in 1997 as one of the UK's original signing choirs and has been entertaining and enthralling audiences ever since.

And on Saturday 22 July it's the turn of the Port Sunlight Sea Dogs to entertain. Hoist the mainsail and listen to shanties and wistful ballads which tell of a sailor's hard life, of heroes and villains, of distant ports and cruel seas.

The August programme opens withCity of Curses: A Murder Mystery Trial. The event on Sunday 6 August

Chester Ukes appear in the tepee on Sunday 13 August. The 'Ukes' bring pazazz and panache to any event, with a wide and lively repertoire of songs delivered with that distinctive ukulele sound.

Then on Saturday 19 August there is an Open Mic night. Catch some talented performers as they step up to the microphone in the tepee bar as part of 2023 Pride weekend celebrations.

And finally, Storyhouse associate artists Goofus Theatre visit the park from Friday 25 August to Sunday 27 August to enchant and entertain young theatre-lovers. The Knutsford-based theatre company for children mix singing, music, actors, acrobats, clowning and puppets into one irresistible storytelling style.

Storyhouse Producer Helen Redcliffe says: “We've got a fantastic summer of entertainment planned for Grosvenor Park this season.

“Last year was the first time we had staged a whole programme of events around our main shows, and it was really well received by our audiences.

“We're building on that this year in our Great Midsummer Spectacular with its mixture of returning favourites and new performers, and a programme which embraces music, comedy and theatre along with celebrations for both Chester Disability Pride and the city's main Pride weekend too.

“And with the magical A Midsummer Night's Dream and dazzling The Great Gatsby thrilling audiences in the open-air theatre, it should be quite a summer.”

For more details and to book visit www.storyhouse.com