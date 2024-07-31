Storyhouse Reveals Summer Lineup For Youngsters in Chester

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This summer, Storyhouse will bring together a busy programme of activities and events for Chester youngsters.

Fantastic family-friendly films, terrific theatrical experiences, a sizzling summer reading challenge, captivating storytelling and a host of outdoor activities in Storyhouse’s Grosvenor Park theatre are all promised between now and September, making the arts and cultural venue a must-visit destination for young people and their families.

Many of the events and activities are FREE.

Five hundred young bookworms aged four to 12 have already signed up to take part in this year’s Summer Reading Challenge which runs until 25 August.

Speak to a staff member in the Storyhouse Library to get involved. Everyone who joins the challenge gets a free collectors’ pack and stickers, and there’s a certificate and medal for all those who read at least six books over the month.

Storyhouse is the place to head for free Storytime sessions which take place in the Storytelling Room on Wednesdays and Fridays between 2-30 August.

And the Storytelling Room is also the venue for three special Story Explorers events on 31 July and 7 and 14 August for children aged five and under which include reading stories, songs, activities and finding clues, all ending with bubbles and dancing.

Meanwhile Storyhouse’s children’s library The Den has been given a special makeover this summer to turn it into Dorothy’s House from The Wizard of Oz.

Wander into Dorothy’s cosy Kansas home and explore all the charming details which help you immerse yourself in its nostalgic setting, then let your imagination fly away to the whimsical world of the Munchkins.

Free Crafty Weekends take place in The Den during August, starting this Saturday, with different themes each week and all materials are provided.

Storytelling and crafts are also taking to the great outdoors.

Storyhouse’s summer home in Grosvenor Park is the location for Rhyme Time on Tuesday 6, 13 and 20 August, with the library team leading fun sessions for younger children and toddlers in the festival teepee.

Grosvenor Park will also be the location for free Family Crafts in the afternoons on the same dates.

Families with younger children are also invited to embark on a fantastic adventure in the park with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz walkabout theatrical experience.

Created especially for primary school-aged youngsters, the show takes its audience on a journey around the Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre festival site, meeting a cast of colourful characters along the way before a finale inside the theatre-in-the-round itself.

And for those aged 12 and upwards, there’s the wonderfully wild and witty The Importance of Being Earnest, being staged in the open-air theatre from 9 August to 1 September.

Join the escapades of Jack Worthing, an orphan with a penchant for partying in London under the guise of his fictional brother Ernest. Alongside him is the irreverent Algy, equally entangled in a web of playful deception. What could possibly go wrong?

The outdoor production promises laughter, clever wordplay and plenty of hilarious mishaps.

Back in Hunter Street, budding young theatre lovers who want to learn more about what goes on in front of the curtain and behind the scenes can join a Storyhouse Tour to learn all about the former Art Deco cinema building and how it was turned into the cultural hub it is today, complete with two theatre spaces, a library and cinema.

And the Storyhouse Cinema’s screen schedule is packed with cinematic delights new and old over the summer, including a wide range of acclaimed animations.

Young cinemagoers can settle down in the dark to enjoy Despicable Me 4, Inside Out 2, Kensuke’s Kingdom, Coraline, Harold and the Purple Crayon, My Neighbour Totoro, Ozi: Voice of the Forest and The NeverEnding Story which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.

In addition, there are also two big screen family favourites coming to the much-loved Moonlight Flicks at Grosvenor Park – with box office smashBarbie being shown on 17 August and the magical Wonka on Bank Holiday Monday 26 August.

Suzie Henderson, Storyhouse’s Creative Director, says: “This summer at Storyhouse you can experience an exciting mix of activities, many of them free, which are designed to entertain and engage all ages.

“Dive into captivating storytelling sessions or take on reading challenges to ignite a love for literature. Unleash your creativity with hands-on crafts, or spend an afternoon in Dorothy’s House in the children’s library.

“For theatre enthusiasts, don't miss the enchanting production of The Wizard of Oz at Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre, perfect for children under 10. And older kids and teens will enjoy the classic comedy The Importance of Being Earnest, which is suitable for ages 12 and up.

“And for cinema lovers there fabulous films in our Storyhouse Cinema, and magical movie moments under the stars with our Moonlight Flicks.

”Whether you're a bookworm, film buff, theatre fan, daydreamer or crafting enthusiast, there's something for everyone to enjoy.”

More details and booking via www.storyhouse.com

