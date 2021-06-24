Stockroom & HOME Manchester to Present ALICE IN WONDERLAND, Beginning Performances July 21

This Summer, HOME will stage the first production created by Stockroom, a diverse collective of salaried writers brought together to create work that is challenging, relevant and popular. Alice In Wonderland will run from mid-July to early August in the socially-distanced 400- seat theatre space of Homeground, a massive Covid-safe temporary outdoor pop-up venue just a stone's throw from HOME itself.

Directed by creative associate director of HOME Lekan Lawal (Wild East - Young Vic, Superblackman - BAC) and designed by Grace Smart (Metamorphoses - Globe Theatre, The Real Thing - Minerva Theatre Chichester), this fresh adaptation of Lewis Carroll's beloved story follows Alice and her little brother Lewis as they tumble into an alternative world full of magic and mayhem. Trapped inside their Dad's old stereo system, Manchester turns to Madchester - this is the place you go when you listen to music... This is Wonderland.

Alice and Lewis are grieving and growing apart. Alice just wants to party, Mum Bibian is always working, and Lewis is feeling very alone. Wonderland beckons and offers Lewis a chance to escape. Can Alice save him and bring him back to the real world?

This modern musical riff on a timeless classic has been created by the Stockroom writing team, who comprise of writer and visual artist Maheni Arthur, Goldsmith's graduate and theatre maker Georgia Crowther, actor, writer and director Tonderai Munyevu, award-winning comedian, writer, composer and actor Vikki Stone, film and stage writer and director Isaac Tomiczek and playwright Chris York. Musical direction is by Tayo Akinbode, with lighting by Chris Davey and sound by Kate Harvey. The choreographer is Anthony Missen, casting by Jane Anderson, Associate Director is Nadia Emam and Assistant Director is Poppy Clifford.

Cast to be announced