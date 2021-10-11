Stephanie Costi Will Lead CINDERELLA at The Borough Hall in December; Full Cast and Creatives Announced!

Wysch Productions has revealed the talented line-up of performers who have been cast in Surrey's family Pantomime, Cinderella, playing The Borough Hall, Godalming, from 11 - 26 December 2021.

Stephanie Costi, who is currently in her final year of training at Guildford School of Acting, will take on the title role of Cinderella. Her fabulous sparkly Fairy Godmother will be played by Emily Cochrane. This traditional family Panto wouldn't be complete without the Ugly Sisters to make Cinderella's life a misery, and Josh Bamling as Astra and Christian Andrews as Zeneca will make a formidable and hilarious pair. Vying for Cinderella's attention, will be Joseph Foyster as the suave Prince Charming with Clark James returning to Godalming Panto, this time as the ever affable and funny Buttons. Laura Kent will be joining the cast as Ensemble/Swing.

Script writer Andrew Pollard has a great passion for Pantomime, having appeared in Panto every year for the past 20 years. He has written, directed and played Dame in 14 Pantomimes for Greenwich Theatre. This year will be his 15th. Oh, yes it will! He is also resident Panto writer for the Watford Palace, Queens Theatre, Hornchurch, and the Mercury theatre, Colchester as well as having written numerous Pantomimes for theatres across the country. He has countless other credits to his name for children's and grown-ups' shows.

Cinderella is co-directed by Jo Kirkland, co-directed and choreographed by Charlotte Wyschna, cast by Denise Silvey and produced by Nick Wyschna.

To book, visit www.GodalmingPanto.com or telephone the Box Office on 01483 361101. There is disabled access throughout the venue. There is a relaxed performance on Sunday 19 December at 6 pm. This show will be specifically adapted for those on the autism spectrum, individuals with sensory and communication disorders, those with learning disabilities and anyone who would benefit from a more relaxed environment. Tickets for this performance have been reduced to Â£18 and can purchased by calling the Box Office only.

Producer Nick Wyschna said: "Cinderella is cast and we will be heading into rehearsals next month. This cast is stupendous and I couldn't be more excited. This is going to be a magical show, full of tradition, laughter, glitz, stonking dance routines and soaring musical numbers. The set is bigger and better than ever before, we can't wait to transform the Borough Hall and invite you all in to the ball!"