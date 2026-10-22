Stage One Reveals Nine Producers Awarded Bursaries

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Stage One, the UK's only charity dedicated to educating, training and supporting emerging theatre producers, has announced the recipients of its latest bursaries. As the charity celebrates its 50th anniversary, the bursaries provides financial support, alongside industry mentoring and professional development, enabling producers to build sustainable careers, develop their businesses and bring new work to the stage.

The recipients are Aixa Amarante Naranjo, Patrick Bone, Millie Brierley, Sam Edmunds, Mina Moniri, Zoe Novello, Suher Sofi, Kate Taylor and Lucy Wood. Together, they represent the remarkable breadth of ambition and creativity within the producing industry, from award-winning theatre makers and those championing underrepresented voices to producers developing ambitious new writing and individuals with extensive West End and international experience now establishing their own companies.

Since 2000, Stage One has awarded bursaries to emerging producers, recognising that behind every successful theatrical production is a producer with the vision, expertise and determination to bring it to life. The bursaries provide financial support towards producers' time and the development of their businesses, giving recipients the freedom to focus on building their companies, developing new projects, nurturing relationships and supporting the artists with whom they collaborate.

At a time when developing new theatrical work requires considerable financial risk, investment in producers is essential to the future health of the industry. The latest bursary recipients demonstrate the extraordinary range of routes into theatre producing and the different perspectives that are vital to the industry's future.

Biographies

Aixa Amarante Naranjo, a Spanish-Dominican producer and Creative Producer at The Avieli Arthouse. A graduate of the MA Creative Producing programme at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, she creates uplifting, interdisciplinary work rooted in authentic storytelling and is committed to championing underrepresented voices and building a more equitable and accessible theatre industry.

Patrick Bone, a producer who began his career at Sonia Friedman Productions, working across West End, Broadway and international productions. He is currently Consultant Associate Producer for Eliza Lumley Productions, lead co-producer of Paddington: The Musical. In 2026, he launched Patrick Bone Productions with three critically acclaimed, sold-out shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Millie Brierley, a Kent-based producer with a particular passion for new work. As Senior Producer, she has launched the commercial producing arm of Canterbury's Marlowe Theatre, while also establishing her own company, Midnight Oil Productions. She is currently developing a new musical, reflecting her commitment to creating and championing original work.

Sam Edmunds, a multi-award-winning director, writer and producer and founder and co-Artistic Director of Chalk Line Theatre, touring work nationally and internationally. His previous roles include Resident Assistant Director and Senior Reader at Hampstead Theatre, Resident Assistant Director at RADA and Artist Support Producer at Camden People's Theatre.

Mina Moniri, an Oxford-based independent producer, writer and director with a decade of experience in technical theatre and stage management. A participant in Stage One's Bridge the Gap programme, she champions technically ambitious new work. With a PhD in molecular biophysics from the University of Oxford, she brings an unusual perspective to producing.

Zoe Novello, a London-based independent producer with a particular passion for new work and queer storytelling. She began her career in New York, working as Production Coordinator for the Radio City Rockettes. As co-founder of Speakerphone Productions, she has developed and produced new theatre at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and leading London venues, including Soho Theatre and King's Head Theatre.

Suher Sofi, a British Somali producer and director and founder of JanFirst Productions. Working across television, film and theatre, she is passionate about amplifying diverse voices and stories. She has produced multiple sold-out productions and presented work at leading venues including The National Theatre, Soho Theatre, Pleasance Theatre and Bristol Old Vic.

Kate Taylor, an award-winning independent producer creating ambitious, music-led theatre across Scotland, the UK and internationally. Through her company KT Producing, she has developed and toured acclaimed new work, championing creative collaborations and innovative storytelling. Her experience spans international festivals, touring productions and new musical theatre, including originating and co-producing work for commercial stages.

Lucy Wood, who has twenty years of experience across the West End, UK and international theatre, spanning commercial and subsidised productions, touring and new work development. Currently a Producer at PW Productions, she previously worked with Kenny Wax, Tall Stories and Arcola Theatre. In 2026, she founded Lucy Wood Productions to develop new plays, adaptations and international collaborations.

Together, these producers illustrate the different ways in which commercial theatre is being developed and their shared commitment to creating new work and building the businesses and partnerships that will sustain it.

Celebrating 50 years of supporting producing talent in 2026, Stage One has played a vital role in developing theatre producers through its education, training and investment programmes. Many previous bursary recipients have gone on to establish successful independent producing careers, develop major new productions and make significant contributions to the commercial theatre industry.

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