St Helens Theatre Royal Launches Search for Snow White to Star in Christmas Panto

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



St Helens Theatre Royal is searching for the perfect Snow White to star in its Christmas panto – oh yes, it is!

Regal Entertainments Ltd, which stages the hugely popular seasonal shows at the theatre, is throwing open auditions next week for talented ‘triple threat' performers.

The successful Snow White will join an all-star cast in Snow White and the Seven Dwarf which is due to run at St Helens Theatre Royal between Saturday 30 November and Sunday 12 January 2025.

Would-be panto heroines must be able to act, sing and dance and to be available for rehearsals from 18 November as well as for the entire panto run.

They should also be based in the City Region or have accommodation in the area and be aged 16 and over.

Auditions will be held at the theatre from 10am on Friday 12 July.

Actors will be required to perform a ballad and an up-tempo song of their own choice and also a monologue which will be emailed in advance.

Regal Entertainments Ltd has been bringing top quality and star-studded productions to the North-West for more than 20 years. It is run by the theatrical powerhouse mother and daughter duo of Jane Joseph and Chantelle Nolan who produce top quality drama, comedy and panto productions which continue to break box office records.

It produces four pantomimes – at February half-term, Easter, Christmas and in the October half-term, with tens of thousands of theatregoers enjoying the fantastic family-friendly fun each year.

Panto director and St Helens Theatre Manager Chantelle Nolan says: “We know there are lots of hugely talented actors right across the City Region and we want to be able to give someone the chance to become the ‘fairest of them all' this Christmas and star as our very special Snow White.

“We're proud of Regal Entertainments' long history of employing the very best local performers and supporting talent from the Liverpool City Region is very important to us. We're excited to offer this opportunity to a talented future star and we can't wait to potentially add a new name to the Regal family.

“We're looking for a triple threat performer – one who is equally brilliant at acting, singing and dancing – to join a fantastic all-star cast who will be staging what is going to be the best panto in the region.

“As a company that is committed to diversity and believes in the power of inclusive storytelling we welcome applications from actors of all backgrounds. I'm excited for the auditions and I'm confident we'll find our perfect panto heroine.”

Female identifying actors interested in auditioning for the role of Snow White should register for a time slot by emailing chantelle@sthelenstheatreroyal.co.uk

Comments