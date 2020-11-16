Spotlight On The Future Live! Announces Drive In Concert

The event takes place on 6 December at 6pm.

Following the success of the streamed online concert Spotlight on the Future LIVE!, Louis Rayneau and The Drive In London today announces the return of Spotlight on the Future LIVE! at The Drive In. Taking place on 6 December at 6pm the concert sees stars from leading West End shows including Mamma Mia!, Wicked, The Phantom of the Opera, Book of Mormon and Kinky Boots join forces with this year's most talented musical theatre graduates to perform musical theatre classics and pop hits direct to your car.

The concert, hosted by Britain's Got Talent's Michael Auger and Charlotte Jaconelli takes place at The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water, raising money for Make A Wish Foundation, Acting For Others, Stop Hate UK and Lebanon Red Cross.

Joanne Clifton, Steph Parry, Lucinda Lawrence, Jason Leigh Winter, Jade Davies and Michael Pickering are among the musical theatre stars taking part, performing a mix of solos, duets, trios and quartets with 2020 graduates.

The creative team for the concert is headed by creator and producer Louis Rayneau, with musical director and keyboardist Ed Court.

Louis Rayneau said today, "I couldn't be more grateful for all the wonderful support Spotlight On The Future has received so far. Watching it grow from a 3am idea to a web duet series on YouTube to a streamed concert to takeovers at Circa Live Lounge to now!

It has been a pleasure to work with the lovely people at The Drive In London to bring you an entirely contact-free EPIC LIVE CONCERT in support of four wonderful charities! These phenomenal performances from established seasoned professionals teaming up with incredible 2020 graduates are sure to blow lockdown blues away! Don't miss out and come for night you will not forget and enjoy the magic that is Spotlight On The Future LIVE at The Drive In London."

Tickets for Spotlight on the Future LIVE! At The Drive In are available to buy here: www.thedrivein.london/whats-on/spotlight-on-the-future

