Soho Theatre Announces Jessie Cave's SUNRISE World Premiere

Soho Theatre announces the World Premiere of Jessie Cave's Sunrise, the film version of the critically acclaimed stage show, released exclusively on Soho Theatre On Demand from Thursday 27 May.

Dating again after a complex break-up Jessie is trying to get her personal life in order - before her kids wake up. From actress, comedian, writer and doodler Jessie Cave, Sunrise is an honest, tender-hearted and uproariously funny story about crying in the woods, sexual accidents, Harry Potter conventions and Instagram espionage - but also about motherhood and trying to get stuff done.

First performed in 2018 at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Sunrise was a critical and commercial hit - selling out 7 weeks at Soho, touring the UK and being nominated for a South Bank Award. Sunrise was filmed at Soho Theatre in April 2021 under current government guidelines - with an audience of one, Jessie's sister Bebe - directed by Soho Theatre's Associate Director Adam Brace (who also developed and directed the stage version) with Director of Photography and Editor Andrew Nolan (Witch Hunt, Asking For It and Bad Laptop sketches, BBC Three).

Sunrise Writer and Performer Jessie Cave said: 'I feel so lucky to be filming Sunrise after such a long journey with it. I've done the show over 150 times now and so I think this will be the final outing for my pillow puppets. I'm incredibly grateful to the Soho Theatre for supporting me at every step. I hope the show helps people in some way, and can be shared with people who might need a little hope.'

Sunrise Director Adam Brace said: 'It's been a genuine pleasure revisiting this piece and working with Jessie again. Soho Theatre have produced this show from the very beginning and this covid-safe filmed version has even fewer audience members than its original incarnation - 38 in the converted storeroom of an Edinburgh hotel during the Fringe. Since then it has been seen by thousands back at Soho then around the UK. Hopefully this version means Jessie's unique blend of confessional comedy and DIY Performance Art will continue to find new audiences.'

Jessie Cave is a talented actress, writer and illustrator who is best known for playing Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter films. She has a lead role in Buffering for Avalon / ITV2 and starred as regular Heather in Sky One's Trollied. Further drama credits include Call the Midwife for BBC 1, Black Mirror for Netflix and Glue for Channel 4. She will next be seen starring in new ITV2 comedy Buffering, opposite Iain Stirling.

She is a brilliant stand-up who has had three critically acclaimed and sell-out solo shows including Bookworm, Sunrise and I Loved Her. She has featured on 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Comedy Central's Roast Battle and has recently filmed for Jon Richardson's Ultimate Worrier.

Jessie's first novel Sunset is being published by Welbeck and available to buy from 24June. She has scripted projects in development with Kudos and E4 and co-wrote the pilot Bump with Rick Edwards under Big Talk Productions. She has also had a book of illustrations published, titled Lovesick.

Soho Theatre's Associate Director Adam Brace is a Director, writer and dramaturg. Alongside Sunrise, Adam has directed all of Sh!t Theatre's work as well as shows by Ahir Shah, Alex Edelman, Alfie Brown, Ivo Graham, Janine Harouni, Lou Sanders, Lucy Pearman, and Ruby Wax. As a dramaturg he has worked with writers including Lucy Prebble, Nick Payne and Vicky Jones. His plays have been performed at the Almeida (They Drink It In The Congo), the Donmar (Midnight Your Time) and in collaboration with the National Theatre (Stovepipe). His screenplay Best won Best Short Film at Sundance London and he has also written for The Mash Report, Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo (BBC) and The Stand Up Sketch Show (ITV).

Link: https://sohotheatreondemand.com/