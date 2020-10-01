Small Truth Theatre to Launch DIGITAL CARAVAN THEATRE 2

It will be launched on Saturday 17th October 2020.

Small Truth Theatre has announced that DIGITAL CARAVAN THEATRE 2 will be launched on Saturday 17th October 2020, their second collection of 15-minute audio plays - all available to download for free and BSL interpreted.

Their first series, SEPTEMBER SKIES by Jessica Butcher, ENOUGH by Abi Zakarian and SPIRIT OF CARNIVAL by Emma Dennis-Edwards was awarded the ON COMM award from Off West End.

For their second series they have worked with their partners the Royal Borough of Greenwich and The University of Hertfordshire. Enjoy listening while out for a walk or in the comfort of your own home. The Digital Caravan Theatre brings the most exciting theatre makers straight to your ears.

The three plays of their DIGITAL CARAVAN THEATRE second collection are:

WATER

written by and starring Babirye Bukilwa

Directed by Miranda Cromwell

Sound design by Nicola Chang

Water is everywhere throughout our lives; it flows around us and waves at us from the shores. Inspired by the banks of Greenwich & Woolwich, babirye writes about a mother and daughter who live their lives against the backdrop of water.

TIME BY JESSICA BUTCHER

Starring Danusia Samal

Directed by Chris Sonnex

Sound design by Nicola Chang

When a busker discovers the story of "Greenwich Time Lady" Ruth Belville, she can't help thinking about what time means to her, whether in the tick of the clock or the beat of her song, maybe now is her time!

RAGE by CHLOE TODD FORDHAM

Starring Tanya Loretta Dee & Safiyya Ingar

Directed by Yasmeen Arden

Sound design by Nicola Chang

Student and single mum Aurora is about to meet her inner rage and go on a journey of a lifetime. She confronts her past and in doing so discovers more than she ever imagined, maybe you will too...

These three beautiful audio plays will be launched on Saturday 17th October and will be available to download for FREE from The Caravan Theatre website www.caravantheatre.co.uk on Small Truth Theatre's website www.smalltruththeatre.com and also will be available on their Youtube channel and their Digital Caravan Theatre podcast.

All of these audio plays within the collection will also be accompanied with British Sign Language (BSL) translation.

