Sleeping Trees Bring Panto to Your Living Room With THE LEGEND OF MOBY DICK WHITTINGTON

Sleeping Trees bring panto season to your living room with The Legend of Moby Dick Whittington. The production is streaming 1st December 2020 - 5th January 2021.

While many live pantomimes may not be able to go ahead this Christmas, Sleeping Trees are bringing the magic of panto into your living room with The Legend of Moby Dick Whittington. Streaming into your homes throughout December, this epic adventure from this much-loved company will ensure that the whole family have a whale of a time.

Mayor of London, Dick Whittington, is turning on the Christmas lights of London for the very first time. But, when a giant white whale swims into the Thames and swallows Santa Claus whole, Dick, his trusty sidekick Cat, and a whole host of fairy-tale favourites, must embark on a quest to stop Christmas being ruined forever.

With talking rats, cats, original music and plenty of chances to join-in, The Legend of Moby Dick Whittington is an unmissable festive treat for the whole family this Christmas. Sleeping Trees, the creative team behind the critically acclaimed Goldilocks and the Three Musketeers at Battersea Arts Centre in 2019, will maintain their tradition of creating exciting and engaging pantomimes that the whole family can interact with as they would in a live theatre setting.

Audiences will embark on a magical expedition like no other using a few basic household items and their imaginations. Sofas become boats and wooden spoons become swords to help the cast paddle through sea storms and escape the inside of a whale's belly, all from the comfort of their home.

James Dunnell-Smith, Co-Artistic Director of Sleeping Trees, comments, We hope this project brings some much-needed joy into homes this Christmas, and keeps some of that special Christmas spirit alive and well. Above all else, Christmas is about spending time with family and loved-ones, something that has been harder than ever in 2020, we hope this film demonstrates the importance of that, and no matter how tough things get, we always have one another to get us through.

Tickets are available from £5. Advanced booking is available here: https://sleepingtrees.ticketco.events/uk/en/e/the_legend_of_moby_dick_whittington

