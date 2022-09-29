Six Nights Of Queer Theatre Come to Liverpool's Homotopia Festival

Homotopia, the UK's longest running LGBTQIA arts and culture festival returns to Liverpool this November. With a packed programme of music, performance, visual art, spoken word, literature and more, the festival theme is Queer Joy is a Protest and showcases some of the finest queer talent in the country.

At the heart of the programme is theatre, sharing stories from LGBTQIA writers, performers, directors, comedians and producers. Two artists, Tabby Lamb and Sian Davies, come fresh from award-winning performances at Edinburgh Festival: Tabby Lamb won a Fringe First award for Happy Meal, while Liverpool based comedian Sian Davies won the Edinburgh Comedy Award Panel Prize.

Over six nights at Liverpool's Unity Theatre, an inspiring and entertaining roster of shows takes to the stage. Tickets range from £5 - £12

Young Homotopia: Hansel & Gretel

Unity Theatre, 7 November, 7.30pm, £5

Young Homotopia is back with another fun and frolicking Fairy-tale adaptation.

This year they bring us the classic tale of Hansel and Gretel, with a very queer twist. Expect laughter, dancing, fabulous lip-sync and some poignant and timely messages too.

Come support the future of queer art and activism, with the talented, young LGBTQIA+ icons this city has to offer.

Young Homotopia runs workshops, rehearsals and performances for young LGBTQIA people, aimed at developing self-expression through creativity and performance. Led and Directed by Homotopia Associate Artist Ashleigh Owen (HIP HIP I'M GAY, ROYAL COURT) and in partnership with YPAS GYRO.

https://www.homotopia.net/Festival%20/young-homotopia-hansel-gretel/

Woman Hood

Unity Theatre, 8 November, 7.30pm, £6/£8

The humorous dance performance Woman Hood explores different female worlds in four parts.

It shows extraordinary and idiosyncratic female personalities who possess different types of power, who are "different" or simply step out of line.

With her new creation, contemporary dancer Ursula Graber continues her investigation into female worlds and feminism. What does it mean to be a woman today? How should a woman be? How does she want to be? Is vulnerability the new strength? What distinguishes a sisterhood, a supportive network of women?

Inspired by Sara Ahmed's book "Feminist Living!"(2017), the performance in the microcosm stage starts the attempt to create a feminist foundation based on strong female figures in a society that is still dominated by patriarchy. A magical stage world, with contemporary dance, elaborate costumes and rousing music.

https://www.homotopia.net/Festival%20/woman-hood/

Confetti

Unity Theatre, 9 November, 7.30pm, £8 / £6

Felix is uptight and unlucky in love. He's the mate of honour at his best friend's wedding - one they've been planning since childhood - and he's going to make sure it's absolutely perfect.

That is, as long as there are no distractions along the way...

A queer rom-com from Will Jackson, star of Yours Sincerely at Homotopia Festival 2021.

Confetti follows wedding planner Felix, as he embarks on a romance of his own - and you're invited!

https://www.homotopia.net/Festival%20/confetti/

Tabby Lamb's Trans Excellence

Unity Theatre, 10 November, 7.30pm, £6/ £8

Homotopia Festival Artist in Residence Tabby Lamb gets up close and personal with some of the UK's most sublime transgender artists, actors and creatives.

Featuring intimate interviews and live performances. In short, it's the best damn chat show you'll ever see!

https://www.homotopia.net/Festival%20/tabby-lambs-trans-excellence/

UTOPIAN (t&c's apply)

Unity Theatre, 11 November, 7.30pm, £8 / £10

Can the perfect utopia exist?

UTOPIAN (t&c's apply) is a surrealistic circus pop-culture experience. Joined by their accomplice, Symoné takes you on an expedition asking you, "why do people abuse power roles?".

Filled with high heel rollerskating, hula hooping, strip-teasing, and queer party madness. Join the world of psychedelic pilgrimage. You'll be safe with us.

WARNING: This show may or may not contain autobiographical references about cults.

Co-Commissioned by Cambridge Junction with support from the Stobbs New Ideas Fund, and supported by a National Lottery Project Grant from Arts Council England

https://www.homotopia.net/Festival%20/utopian-tcs-apply/

An Evening with Ms Sharon Le Grand & Friends

Unity Theatre, 12 November, 7.00pm £9 / £12

Maghull's infamous daughter returns to Liverpool for a mind-blowing one-night stand!

Freed from That London (at least for the weekend) iconic performer Ms Sharon Le Grand returns to her roots, and she's invited friends.

Get ready for an evening of cabaret, live music, queer comedy and full-blown mayhem. Handbags at the ready!

https://www.homotopia.net/Festival%20/an-evening-with-ms-sharon-le-grand/

This Charming Man

Unity Theatre, 12 November, 9pm, £6 / £8

Sian loves men. But she has a toxic relationship with all her male role models.

The men she has admired throughout her life have done nothing but let her down. But why did she idolise them in the first place? And what do you do when your role models let you down?

An exploration of masculinity, gender and identity from a self-identifying butch woman who has an unhealthy obsession with The Smiths.

Join award winning comedian Sian Davies ("A cross between Peter Kay and Zoe Lyons" ~ Beyond the Joke) as she develops her next hour of comedy.

https://www.homotopia.net/Festival%20/this-charming-man/

The full festival programme is available here https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2199992®id=57&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.homotopia.net%2Ffestival%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1