Sit In The Stalls Present 'New Year, New Songs, New Writers'

Sit in the Stalls today announce their brand new project 'New Year, New Songs, New Writers' starting in January 2021. Throughout the month of January, Sit in the Stalls will showcase New British Writers and songs from their musicals. Sit in the Stalls is also collaborating with New UK Musicals for the first episode, highlighting some of their writers and songs that can be purchased from their website. (www.newukmusicals.co.uk)

The project showcases Adam Pennington, Amir Shoenfeld, Black Widows the Musical, Caitlyn Burt, Caroline Kay, Caroline Slocock, Chris Brindle, Darren Clark, Dominic Powell, Eamonn O'Dwyer, Ed Bell, Eden Tredwell, Elliot Clay, Emily Rose, Estee Stimler, Gray and Daly, Hilmi Jaidin, Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, Jordan Li-Smith and Ray Rackham, Joshua Goodman, Joshua Lewis, Lucinda Bereton, Matthew Loughran and Laura Corradi, Mia the Musical, Noisemaker, O'Neill and Savage, Plan Bea the Musical, P Burton Morgan, Rebecca Applin and Susannah Pearce, Ricky Allan, Sara and Giles, Steven Edis and Teresa Howard, Thomas F Arnold, Tim Connor, Tom Slade, Victoria Saxton and Charles Miller, Wigmore and Green, Will Geraint Drake, Yuval Havkin.

Sit in the Stalls hosted by Reece Kerridge and Claire Learie airs every Sunday 2pm - 4pm on UK Radio Network. Each week, listeners will be able to choose the Musical of the Week, there will be music from all the best musicals, interviews with guests from across the theatre industry, games and - of course - plenty of laughter. You can keep up to date with the show on its social media platforms @sitinthestalls.