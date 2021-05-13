Simon Bird Unveils Debut Stand-Up Special

British Comedy Award winning star of The Inbetweeners and Friday Night Dinner Simon Bird has unveiled his debut stand-up special, 'Debrief', which is available to watch exclusively on Channel 4's streaming service All 4 from 00:01am on Friday 14th May.

Produced by Baby Cow Productions and recorded last month at the Boulevard Theatre in London, Simon, undeterred (or emboldened?) by empty seats and eerie silence, reckons with topics such as nationalism, sexism, the environment, and the NHS. 'Debrief' is a long-lens look at the decade leading up to the UK's much-criticised response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Written and performed in a vacuum this is a unique and audacious - some might say hare-brained - comic experiment, in which Simon asks: "Can you even really call yourself a stand-up comedian if you've never heard a single person laugh?"

Simon is best known as Will McKenzie from E4's BAFTA-winning sitcom The Inbetweeners and Adam Goodman from Channel 4's Rose d'Or-winning sitcom Friday Night Dinner. Recently he has moved into directing - his first feature film, Days of the Bagnold Summer, was released in 2020 and described by Mark Kermode as "a gem of a movie...laugh-out-loud funny and piercingly poignant". He also recently directed Series 3 of BBC3's Pls Like to great critical acclaim.

'Debrief' is his debut stand-up show.

Simon Bird: Debrief is a Channel 4 acquisition. It was made by Baby Cow Productions and produced by Rupert Majendie.