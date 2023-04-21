Silent Faces' GODOT IS A WOMAN Will Embark on UK Wide Tour

Following hugely successful runs at Pleasance Theatre and Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Godot is a Woman interrogates permission, patriarchy and pop music in a comical response to the gender restrictions put upon Waiting for Godot. In their first UK wide tour, trio Silent Faces return with their signature style of playful and political physical theatre. Since Samuel Beckett wrote Waiting for Godot, he and his estate have notoriously challenged non-male companies that wish to perform it. Silent Faces addresses this restrictive copyright law in a comical love/hate letter to British theatre with song, dance and plenty of multi-roling.

Two people wait beneath a solitary tree on a country road - it's a familiar scene, but this is not Waiting for Godot. Waiting for Godot was written by a man, for men, and Silent Faces aren't men. So, what are they waiting for? It's time to dig it all up and start again.

Madonna released Like a Prayer in 1989, the same year that Samuel Beckett died, and the clowning triad explore the cultural significance of the album throughout the show, comically arguing that perhaps if the playwright had witnessed Madonna's empowering confidence, he may not have forbidden anyone but men from performing his most acclaimed play.

Writer and performer Cordelia Stevenson said "Audiences can expect our usual clowning tomfoolery, plenty of theatre geekery and a bowler-hat-full of female pop icons. This is a show that vitally platforms trans and female voices, whilst both celebrating and challenging the theatrical canon. We're absolutely thrilled to be taking it on the road to some of the UK's most loved regional theatres"

Silent Faces are a female and non-binary led integrated company of disabled and non-disabled artists, whose work has been performed at the Pleasance London, Edinburgh Fringe, Camden People's Theatre, Latitude Festival, Wilderness Festival, Brighton Fringe and as part of Incoming Festival at HOME Manchester and New Diorama. Employing their unique style of high-concept, metaphorical and playful theatre, their work pushes the boundaries of clown and physical theatre in a contemporary political context. Previous work includes the critically acclaimed A Clown Show About Rain ("Delightful", Scotsman) and Follow Suit ("Marvellously comic and compelling", The Stage).

Tour Dates

10 - 11 May Norwich Playhouse, Norwich

42 - 58 St Georges St, Norwich NR3 1AB

7.30pm | £15 - £12.50 | 01603 630 000

18 May Old Fire Station, Oxford

40 George St, Oxford OX1 2AQ

7.30pm | £13 - £11 | 01865263990

19 May Farnham Maltings, Surrey

Bridge Square, Farnham GU9 7QR

7.30pm | £15 - £12 | 01252 745444

20 May Taunton Brewhouse, Somerset

Coal Orchard, Taunton TA1 1JL

7.45pm | £14.50 - £12.50 | 01823 283 244

24 May Colchester Arts Centre, Colchester

Church St, Colchester CO1 1NF

8pm | Pay What You Can | 01206 500900

25 May The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, Havant

56 East St, Havant PO9 1BS

7.30pm | £14 - £5 | 023 9247 2700

13 June Sheffield Theatres, Sheffield

55 Norfolk St, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 1DA

8pm | £13 - £11 | 0114 249 6000

15 - 17 June Theatre Royal Plymouth, Plymouth

Royal Parade, Plymouth PL1 2TR

7.45pm | £16 - £12 | 01752 668282

22 June Ustinov Studio at Theatre Royal Bath, Bath

1 Saw Cl, Bath BA1 1EY

Time TBC | Price TBC | 01225 448844

28 June - 1 July Tobacco Factory Theatres, Bristol

Raleigh Rd, Southville, Bristol BS3 1TF

Time TBC | Price TBC | 0117 902 0344

13 - 14 September Cambridge Junction, Cambridge

Clifton Way, Cambridge CB1 7GX

Time TBC | Price TBC | 01223 511511

16 September Nonsuch Studios, Nottingham

92 Lower Parliament St, Nottingham NG1 1EH

Time TBC | Price TBC | 0115 837 1950

21 September Cast, Doncaster

Waterdale, Doncaster DN1 3BU

Time TBC | Price TBC | 01302 30395