Shoreditch Town Hall To Begin First Phase Of Capital and Building Development Project

With the successful interactive audio adventure for children and families Curse of the Crackles! currently available online, Shoreditch Town Hall today announces it will begin its three-phase capital and building development project with a large scale clean of the Grade II listed building's façade, ahead of audiences returning to the building in June. The East London venue will reopen for audiences with the London première of Wayward Productions' adaptation of Christie Watson's bestselling memoir, The Language of Kindness, based on her 20 years of experience working as a nurse for the NHS and adapted for the stage and directed by Sasha Milavic Davies and James Yeatman.

The external clean is the first in the building's 155-year history, and marks the start of the previously announced three-phase capital and building development project that focuses on opening up the building, improving appearance, and removing physical and psychological barriers to better engage with visitors, strengthening the organisation's civic responsibility for communities in Shoreditch and beyond.

Generously supported by Backstage Trust and managed by Reed Watts Architects, the external clean of the Town Hall's 48,000sqft building will begin today, Monday 19 April, and will continue until 26 April, delivered by leading scaffold-free façade cleaning experts Thomann-Hanry.

The Language of Kindness runs at Shoreditch Town Hall from 3 - 12 June 2021 concluding its UK tour, produced by Wayward Productions, Assembly Hall Theatre Tunbridge Wells, Complicité and Warwick Arts Centre, in association with Shoreditch Town Hall and Guy Chapman. The production will be staged in a Covid safe environment following government guidelines.

James Pidgeon, Director & Chief Executive of Shoreditch Town Hall, today said: "It has long been an ambition of ours to properly clean and give some attention to the façade of our much-loved landmark building, and so I'm delighted that we're now able to start these works ahead of welcoming audiences back to our building for The Language of Kindness. The clean will no doubt have a transformative impact on the public's perception of the Town Hall, and is a fitting and timely reminder of our presence and future ambition as we fully emerge from the horror of the last 12 months and continue to serve artistic and local communities in Shoreditch, Hackney and beyond."

Whilst closed to live audiences, Shoreditch Town Hall has continued to support their local community, offering free workspace and resources for artists through the Made in Shoreditch: Artist Workspace initiative, and providing a series of creative digital workshops for young people as part of the RE(Connect) programme supported by Hackney Council's Discover Young Hackney programme.