Sheffield Theatres Reveal New Supported Artists Of The Bank Cohort 2024

The Bank is a dedicated hub for talent development; this is the fourth cohort to be supported by Sheffield Theatres.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

Sheffield Theatres announced the ten artists, including writers, producers and directors, who will be supported for the next year as members of The Bank Cohort for 2024. The Bank is a dedicated hub for talent development; this is the fourth cohort to be supported by Sheffield Theatres.

The artists will be offered bespoke support, training, artistic opportunities and professional development.

Joining the Writing Group are: Mandi Chivasa, Billie Collins and Madeleine Farnhill who will benefit from masterclasses, mentoring, and a read-through of their work at Sheffield Theatres as they develop new ideas for plays.

Joining the Producing Group are: Noemi Antonelli, Helen Denning and Ellie Ragdale who will receive mentoring, as well as seed funding to develop an idea, event or production using The Bank as their base, drawing on the support of the producing team at Sheffield Theatres.

Joining the Directing Group are: Edgars Naglis, Yanni Ng, Natalie Simone and Chantell Walker who will benefit from masterclasses and mentoring as well as working an assistant director on a Sheffield Theatres' production.

Tom Bird, Chief Executive of Sheffield Theatres said, ‘This is the fourth year Sheffield Theatres has supported local artists with The Bank Cohort and we are so excited to see what fantastic work they produce under our talent development scheme. Previous cohort members have gone on to do many brilliant things in the theatre world, so it is a privilege to support the early stages of trailblazing projects and watch them blossom with the space, training and opportunities offered by our teams. I certainly can't wait to see what this next iteration of local talent has to share with us and our future audiences.'

The Bank, which is located adjacent to the Crucible on Tudor Square, is a creative space for local artists and theatre makers to develop their work, skills, collaborations and careers with the support of the staff and creative teams at Sheffield Theatres. During their time as members of The Bank Cohort, the supported artists will be based in The Bank where they will be able to access a Writers Room and library which offers a quiet space for artists to develop and write work, as well as a larger space for group work including research and development, rehearsals and scratch performances.



