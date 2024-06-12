Photos: First Look at BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Pitlochry Festival Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



date 2024-06-12



Pitlochry Festival Theatre has released a first look at production photos from their production of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

Directed by Sam Hardie, the production images feature the Olivier award nominated Kirsty Findlay (Carole King); Lola Aluko (Cynthia Weil); Chris Coxon (Neil Sedaka); Theo Diedrick (Barry); Connor Going (Gerry Goffin); Charlotte Grayson (Shirelle); Nina Kristofferson (Janelle Woods); Signe Larsson (Lucille Wald); Myles Miller (Drifter); Wendy Paver (Genie Klein); Elizabeth Rowe (Marilyn); Robin Simpson (Donnie Kirshner); Luke Thornton (Nick) and Luke Wilson (Lou Adler).

Follow the inspiring story of Carole King's journey from schoolgirl to superstar; from her relationship with husband and song-writing partner Gerry Goffin, to their close friendship and playful rivalry with fellow song-writing duo Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, to her remarkable rise to stardom. Along the way, she became one of the most successful solo acts in music history and wrote the soundtrack to a generation.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical charts the ups and downs of her incredible journey, featuring unforgettable classics including You’ve Got a Friend, One Fine Day, So Far Away, Take Good Care of My Baby, Up on the Roof, You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling, Will You Love Me Tomorrow, and (You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman.

The book of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical is by Douglas McGrath with words and music by Gerry Goffin, Carole King, Barry Mann, and Cynthia Weil. It is directed by Sam Hardie (To the Bone, Pitlochry Festival Theatre), designed by Jessica Worrall (Group Portrait in a Summer Landscape, Pitlochry Festival Theatre), with music directed by Richard Reeday (Sunshine on Leith, Pitlochry Festival Theatre), lighting by Jeanine Byrne (A Streetcar Named Desire, Pitlochry Festival Theatre), movement directed and choreographed by Sundeep Saini (Passion, Hope Mill Theatre) and sound design by Hugh Barbour and Toby McFarlane.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical runs at Pitlochry Festival Theatre until 28 September.

