Sheffield Theatres Announce New Shows; TYPICAL GIRLS, SHE LOVES ME, and More

Sheffield Theatres today announces its latest programme of work, featuring new productions in the Crucible in the autumn, Christmas 2021 and into the spring of 2022, alongside a bumper season of visiting productions in the Lyceum and Studio.

Beginning the new season in the Crucible is Typical Girls by Morgan Lloyd Malcolm from Friday 24 September - Saturday 16 October 2021. A new punk musical play co-produced with Clean Break and directed by the company's Joint Artistic Director Róisín McBrinn. In a mental health unit inside a prison, a group of women form a punk rock band to allow an outlet for their frustration. They find remedy in revolution, but in a system that suffocates, can rebellion ever be allowed?

Directed by Michael Grandage, Sheffield Theatres' former Artistic Director, The Lemon Table is co-produced with Malvern Theatres, Wiltshire Creative and HOME in association with MGC, and plays in the Crucible from Tuesday 26 - Saturday 30 October. In The Lemon Table, Julian Barnes brings his unsentimental, wryly comic, perspective to the complicated business of ageing, with its attendant, and often bizarrely, fluctuating emotions.

For Christmas, Artistic Director Robert Hastie directs the romantic comedy She Loves Me, from Saturday 11 December 2021 - Saturday 15 January 2022. From the writers of Fiddler on the Roof and based on the story that inspired the movie You've Got Mail, the musical focuses on two parfumerie clerks who clash at work but, unbeknownst to them, both live for the anonymous love letters they exchange.

After Christmas, Regional Theatre Young Director Scheme Associate Artistic Director Anthony Lau directs Anna Karenina, adapted by Helen Edmundson. This bold new production of Tolstoy's epic masterpiece about desire, duty and defiance runs from Saturday 5 - Saturday 26 February 2022.

Robert Hastie, Artistic Director of Sheffield Theatres said:

''We're so excited to announce new productions. Making theatre again for our audiences and with our communities, working with talented artists and brilliant partners, is what we're here for, and what everyone who loves theatre in Sheffield has striven so hard to protect.

We kick off with the world premiere of a new play by one of the UK's most remarkable writers. For Typical Girls, by Morgan Lloyd Malcolm, we're thrilled to be working with the fantastic company Clean Break. Part gig, part-play this riotous new show sees a group of women light up through their journey into punk rock.

Then at Christmas we bring old school elegance and a whole heap of romance to the Crucible with She Loves Me. A show full of charm, a soaring score, and all the magic of the festive season.

Then, to begin 2022, Anthony Lau directs Leo Tolstoy's epic masterpiece Anna Karenina, a play that asks us how we lead this one life we have.

All of our stages come alive with the work of brilliant creatives, casts and companies over the coming months. In welcoming friends old and new, it is wonderful to have previous Artistic Director Michael Grandage back to the Crucible with The Lemon Table ahead of our 50th anniversary year. And outside our walls, our work across the city continues to engage with Sheffielders of all ages, most excitingly as we prepare for October's visit from Little Amal, the giant puppet girl at the centre of Good Chance's ground-breaking project, The Walk.

We're incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported us over the last 16 months. As we prepare to reopen all three of our theatres once more we can't wait to share this bumper-crop of work with all our audiences who we have missed so much."



At Christmas - together with She Loves Me in the Crucible - this year's pantomime Sleeping Beauty will be back in the Lyceum with Sheffield legend Damian Williams at the helm for more laughs, adventure and family fun, from Friday 3 December 2021 through to Monday 3 January 2022. Completing the festive programme, Little Angel Theatre Company's The Pixie and the Pudding takes centre stage in the Studio - a magical delight for children and adults alike to enjoy from Saturday 11 December - Sunday 2 January.

The Lyceum will reopen on Monday 16 August with Hairspray, which is then followed by a host of new touring productions. The Studio will also host a full programme this autumn including a devised project by Sheffield People's Theatre Young Company in collaboration with multi award-winning, Yorkshire-based gig-theatre company Silent Uproar.

In addition to the season of shows, Sheffield Theatres is also proud to host The Walk from Friday 29 October. The Walk is an international project with Good Chance and Handspring Puppet Company. Sheffield Theatres will be the lead partner to welcome Little Amal, a 3.5m puppet of a 10-year-old refugee girl, to Sheffield on her 8000km journey from the Syria-Turkey border through Europe to Manchester. Full listings for all performances across Sheffield Theatres below.



Tickets for all new and rescheduled shows will be going on sale to Centre Stage Members at 10am on Saturday 10 July and on general sale at 10am on Saturday 17 July. Accessible performances are available on the majority of productions. Sheffield Theatres will continue to offer at least one socially distanced performance for each production taking place in the Crucible. Tickets can be booked through the Box Office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.