Sex Therapist Dr. Tera Jansen Teams Up With West End Producer/Performer Jeremiah James For New Podcast

Sex Therapist Dr. Tera Jansen, Psy.D., LP, CST and West End Producer/Performer performer Jeremiah James join forces to create the podcast "The University of Pleasure."

Struggles around sex and sexuality often come from common myths, misconceptions and inadequate sexual education. For many people, this can lead to stress, anxiety, and totally unrealistic expectations about their sexual experiences and everyday sexual lives life and experiences.

The goal of the show is to provide accurate information and education about sex that is entertaining, accessible and, useful to and allows for thoughtful discussion about issues that impact such an important part of our lives.

So really, our mission at the University of Pleasure is to use sexual conversation to build a happier nation.

With her quick wit and straightforward nature, Dr. Tera Jansen shares her insight into about the world of sex and sexuality with a sense of levity and , tough love that is always mixed and always with a dash of humor.

Dr. Jensen's co-host, Jeremiah James, has no applicable qualifications in the field of sex and sexuality. . He is just a guy who likes to talking about sex!

The podcast will feature special guest appearances by experts in the field, as well as authors, writers, and entertainers with a shared thirst for sexual knowledge.

"The University of Pleasure" kicks off today with new episodes dropping every Monday.

For more information www.Univerityofpleasure.com





