Selladoor Worldwide Announces New Writers Programme Showcase

In Autumn 2020 following funding received from the DCMS cultural recovery fund Selladoor Worldwide launched their New Writers Programme; today they announce their New Writers Programme Showcase celebrating the results produced by their latest participant writers which will be streamed online Tuesday 11th and Wednesday 12th May at 7pm.

The plays, each between ten and fifteen minutes in length will be performed and directed by an exciting collection of industry professionals. All of the plays will be showcased on both evenings and can be watched free of charge. Visit the Eventbrite page and book your FREE tickets to access the online showcase at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/new-writers-programme-showcase-tickets-152664217785

The showcase follows the eight-week course which was designed for writers at the early stages of their career. The course focused on developing character, structure and style, and built to each participant creating a short play responding to their recent experience of the world. Part of the government's Cultural Recovery Programme, this course was free of charge to successful applicants.

The plays include:

Interference by Rhiannon Brace, Directed by Anna Fox with Carol Ball and David Shaw Parker; Little Threads by Lao Lee, Directed by Gavin Joseph, with Suni La and Loren Sunni; Living with It by Katharina Sellner, Directed by Tom McClane; No Booze on the Night Bus by Jay Ramanee-Murphy, Directed by Mingyu Li with Annice Boparai, Julie Cheung-Inhin and Siu Hun Li; Pearly Whites by Lydia Cline, Directed by Katherine Newman with James Corrigan and Bethan Cullinane; Publish or Perish by Ayoade Bamgboye, Directed by Jessica Mensah with Damola Adelaja, Yinka Awoni, Okorie Chukwu and Tosin Alabi; Shutter by Elise Fallon, Directed by Leigh Toney with Hannah Azuonye, Melody Brown and Tom Dawze; Sycamore Saviours by Amy Nic, Directed by Guy Unsworth with Sally Bankes, Sarah Earnshaw and Craige Els; The Job Interview by Hugo Timbrell, Directed by Anastasia Osei-Kuffour with Shaun Blaney, Nalân Burgess, Emma Denly and Aaron Gordon and Voicenotes by Rebecca Simmonds, Directed by Nkechinyere Nwobani-Akanwo with Danielle Fiamanya, Suzie Preece and Loren Sunni.

Ayoade Bamgboye writer of Publish or Perish said: "The New Writers Programme has been one of the most transformative, fulfilling writing experiences I've ever had. I came away brimming with ideas and armed with the technical confidence to actually put them to paper" adding that the course "..Set the tone for a judgement-free creative space that we could bring our full selves into"

Rhiannon Brace, writer of Interference said "This programme encouraged me to embrace my own writing style and, for that, I am so grateful. It really helped give me structure and a feeling of still being connected with what I love at a time when I really needed it. I am really proud of the piece I have written with the encouragement and feedback from the team at Selladoor"

David Hutchinson CEO at Selladoor Worldwide said "We can't wait to share these exciting pieces of new work from the hugely talented participants of our latest New Writers Programme. At Selladoor we are committed to supporting new work and offering opportunities to those at the start of their flourishing careers in the theatrical arts. We are confident that these will be the writing stars of the future. This course and showcase has made been possible in what has been a difficult year across the industry thanks to DCMS funding, and we thank them for their support. We hope to be able to continue this work into the future and hope you enjoy the showcase"

Book your tickets to receive access to the online showcase at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/new-writers-programme-showcase-tickets-152664217785

There will be an opportunity on the night for audience members to donate to the continuation of the project in future years.