Selladoor Productions And Arcola Theatre Present The European Premiere Of LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE

Little Miss Sunshine, the quirky off-Broadway hit musical will embarks on a UK tour starting at New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich on 20 May 2019. The show heads to Theatre Royal Brighton from Tuesday 11 - Saturday 15 June.

Based on the Academy Award-winning film by Michael Arndt, Little Miss Sunshine is the offbeat musical comedy created by the Tony Award-winning team of James Lapine (who collaborated with Stephen Sondheim on Into the Woods and Sunday in the Park with George) and William Finn (25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Falsettos). This new production will be directed by the Arcola's Artistic Director Mehmet Ergen with design by David Woodhead, lighting design by Richard Williamson, choreography by Anthony Whiteman and musical supervision by Mark Crossland.

This European premiere stars two-time Olivier-award nominee Paul Keating (Tick Tick Boom, The Wizard of Oz - London Palladium, Little Shop of Horrors, The Full Monty) and Gabriel Vick (Sunny Afternoon, Avenue Q, Les Misérables, EastEnders), with further casting to be announced.

The Hoover family has more than a few troubles, but young Olive has her heart set on winning the Little Miss Sunshine beauty contest. When an invitation to compete comes out of the blue, the Hoovers must pile into their rickety, yellow VW camper van. Can it survive the 800-mile trip from New Mexico to California - and more importantly, can they? This inventive and uplifting musical celebrates the quirks of every family, the potholes in every road, and the power of overcoming our differences.

David Hutchinson, Executive Creative Producer from Selladoor Worldwide comments:

"We founded Selladoor to bring original work to the UK and I'm delighted that we are able to present the European Premiere of Little Miss Sunshine. We have worked hard over the last 10 years to build strong relationships with regional audiences and venues to make such a premiere possible. This new co-production with the Arcola allows us to create an adaptable musical production which will be seen in both an intimate London venue and in larger theatres across the country thus reaching a wider theatre audience. I am a huge fan of James Lapine and William Finn's work, one of the company's debut productions in 2009 was Falsettoland - one half of the brilliant collaboration from Finn and Lapine's masterpiece 'Falsettos' so it seems fitting to again present another of their works in our 10th anniversary year".

www.littlemisssunshinemusical.com





