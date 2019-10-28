See ABBA's Greatest Hits Live In Worthing With Tribute THANK YOU FOR THE MUSIC

See ABBA's greatest hits live in Worthing with the incredible tribute Thank You For The Music!



ABBA'S incredible legacy now lives on in concert! The ultimate ABBA tribute, Thank You For The Music, will be visiting the Worthing Assembly Hall on Friday 20th December 2019 at 7:45pm.



This international smash-hit tribute show brings all of ABBA's number one hits to the stage in a production like no other. The hugely popular show, combines the unmistakable harmonies, colourful costumes, and dazzling performances by an all-star cast that'll have you thanking ABBA for the music again and again!



Record-breaking movies, smash-hit West End musicals, chart-topping albums and singles - ABBA's incredible legacy now lives on in concert with this all-new spectacular show.



The incredible show gives you a chance to enjoy all the greatest ABBA hits live! Such as Waterloo, Dancing Queen, Super Trouper, Mamma Mia, Gimme,Gimme, Gimme, The Winner Takes It All, , Fernando, Money, Money, Money, The Name of the Game, Take A Chance on Me, Chiquitita, SOS, Voulez Vous, I Have A Dream, Lay All Your Love On Me, Honey Honey, Ring Ring... and of course not forgetting Thank You for the Music!



ABBA won the Eurovision Song Contest 1974 at The Dome in Brighton, UK, giving Sweden its first triumph in the contest. They became one of the most commercially successful acts in the history of popular music topping the charts worldwide from 1974 to 1982. Thank You for The Music celebrates the Swedish pop sensations and gives you the opportunity to dance the night away to all your favourite ABBA hits!



Tickets for Thank You For The Music are available from £23.50 and are available to purchase from the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206 206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.









