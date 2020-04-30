Secret Cinema's Secret Sofa Presents MOULIN ROUGE! This Friday

This Friday at 7.30pm open your living room to the sauciest and most flamboyant cabaret known to man as Secret Cinema together with Häagen-Dazs presents the critically-acclaimed musical Baz Luhrmann's Moulin Rouge for its third Secret Sofa event. Travel back in time to 1899 and Paris' Montmarte neighbourhood where Moulin Rouge plays host to a cast of notorious performers, madames, aristocracy and scoundrels. Embrace the joy de vivre and spirit of Moulin Rouge and be ready for a night of 'virtual' extravagance. And to top it off why not join our online bohemian after party?

From 10pm to 12pm we head back to Le Chat Noir for a night of invigorating, mind-blowing, exquisite music and Bohemian debauchery! Tickets are £10 and profits from ticket sales after production costs and service charges will be donated to the Trussell Trust Reg Charity No. 11105552.

Secret Sofa is a weekly home entertainment series where audiences can create their own unique immersive cinema experiences in collaboration with celebrated ice cream brand Häagen-Dazs as presenting partner, to tie in with their new ''Häag-Indoors'' initiative.

For an initial eight weeks at 7.30pm every Friday, Secret Sofa will facilitate a virtual in-home screening of Secret Cinema's most celebrated and critically acclaimed films, as well as lesser-known gems. With bespoke content, character narratives, interactive elements, typical Secret Cinema surprises and Häagen-Dazs for company, people can create their own cinema experiences to enjoy at home.

Sign up for the Secret Sofa weekly newsletter and every Tuesday the film and pre-screening narrative will be announced. It's here people will be immersed in the world of the film, given costume suggestions and bespoke content and activities including sing-a-long and music playlists, instructions to learn dance routines and prop making ideas to help them create the ultimate, in-home screening environment.

Recipients of the newsletter will receive a special weekly code that allows them to order the chosen Häagen-Dazs flavour of the week online via an exclusive collaboration with Amazon Prime Now. They will also be encouraged to share their best #HaagIndoors images on social media with the best one winning a week's supply of ice-cream.





