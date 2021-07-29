Second Eclipse Award Presented to 2020-21 Winners in Rooftop Ceremony

Eclipse Theatre, the UK's foremost Black touring theatre and production company, has previously announced Initiative.dkf as the 2020-21 winners of The Eclipse Award. Presented by Eclipse and Summerhall, one of the festival's leading venues, the ground-breaking award supports Black artists to achieve the notoriously difficult but life-changing step of undertaking a run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

This week, on the rooftop of Brixton House Theatre, Eclipse Chair Stella Kanu presented the physical Eclipse Award to Initiative.dkf's Artistic Director DK Fashola and Creative Producer Wofai. The award presentation comes ahead of next week's online debut of Initiative.dkf's LUDALA Collection at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Literally meaning 'joy' or 'happiness' in the Yakurr dialect of Cross River State, Nigeria; LUDALA is a collection of conceptual short films commemorating Black joy, Black love and blackness. Supported by the Albany and Tamasha Theatre, LUDALA Collection is available 'On Demand' as part of Summerhall's festival programme, 6 - 8 August.

Alongside a significant £10k cash bursary, Initiative.dkf will receive a bespoke package of marketing support as well as technical advice and production guidance. The award-winning independent multidisciplinary arts company will also benefit from The Love Package, a considered package of care named in honour of a generous legacy from Mrs Lovedale Kanu.

Stella Kanu commented: "On behalf of the Eclipse Trustees, I am delighted to finally have had the chance to present Initiative.dkf with their physical award for 2020 - 21. DK Fashola and Wofai have created the amazing LUDALA Collection in celebration of Black Love and Black Joy - a welcomed exploration in these extraordinary times.

In addition, they will also receive The Love Award, £1,000 to spend solely on their own self-care - given as a personal donation from me in honour of my mother who recently passed away - Lovedale 'Love' Kanu was a dedicated NHS nurse for over 40 years. In another life, and like so many migrant workers of her generation, she would have followed her passion for dance and performance and she would love the passion and focus DK and Wofai have for Black culture!"

As a result of COVID 19 and the repercussions felt industry wide, Initiative.dkf will be presenting work digitally as part of this year's Summerhall Festival Programme and, in addition, will also be supported by the award to develop and tour new work.

Initiative.dkf's Artistic Director DK Fashola said: "Still grateful! Along with our cast we were really looking forward to the Ed Fringe experience with our piece Fragments Of A Complicated Mind. Though it's been a rollercoaster of uncertainty, our hope is that we're truly able to redeem the award at a London venue soon! In the meantime, we hope that LUDALA Collection brings joy and VOL.1 (produced by DK), also debuting On Demand at Summerhall, resonates with audiences and together show another strand of what our work can be."

LUDALA Collection will be available 'on demand' through Summerhall's Edinburgh Festival Fringe Programme from 6 - 29 August 2021. Tickets can be booked through the Summerhall website, click here for more information.