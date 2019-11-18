Seann Walsh Announces 25 Date Stand-up Tour In Spring 2020

Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee Seann Walsh is heading back out on tour this spring with his hotly anticipated new show Same Again? with 25 dates announced between April and June 2020.

Seann Walsh wanted to be a stand-up comedian from the age of 10. In Same Again? Seann tells us the story of how he got here, from growing up in Brighton to gathering a slew of TV credits and glowing reviews and ultimately becoming a tabloid villain. Fresh for 2020, this show mixes some of Seann's best loved routines with new candid stories from the last ten years.

Tickets for Same Again? are on sale now from www.seannwalsh.com.

"Unquestionably the best observational comic of his generation" (The Guardian), Seann Walsh has made a name for himself as one of the UK's finest live comedians, regularly performing to sell our audiences across the UK. His most recent show After This One I'm Going Home saw Seann tour the UK in spring 2019, perform a month long run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and receive rapturous critical acclaim from critics.

With recent appearances on BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing, ITV2's The Stand Up Sketch Show and as co-host of Netflix's comedy-game show Flinch, Seann is no stranger to the small screen. Other TV appearances include Virtually Famous (Channel 4), Play To The Whistle (ITV), One For The Road (BBC 3), Live At The Apollo (BBC 2), The Jonathan Ross Show (ITV), Tonight at The London Palladium (ITV), Celebrity Juice (ITV2), 8 Out Of 10 Cats (Channel 4), 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown (Channel 4), Alan Carr's Chatty Man (Channel 4) and Russell Howard's Stand Up Central (Comedy Central). Seann made his US TV debut last year with an appearance on popular talk show Conan.

Not only a talented comedian, Seann has quickly become a well-respected actor, most recently co-starring in two series of ITV1 sitcom Bad Move alongside Jack Dee. His many other acting credits include Comedy Central's sitcom Big Bad World, Sky's silent comedy Three Kinds of Stupid and he made his feature film debut in 2018's family comedy 2:hrs, released in August 2018. He has also turned his hand to writing with his own Sky Arts Comedy Shorts Series in 2016 and he wrote and produced his very own comedy web-series The Drunk.





