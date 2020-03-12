Sean Holmes And Jon Bausor Join Histrionic Productions As They Launch George Orwell's 1984

Today Adam McKenzie Wylie launches Histrionic Production's new multi-sensory theatrical adaptation of George Orwell's 1984 with Sean Holmes and Jon Bausor as Associate Creative Directors. Marked to open in London in early 2021 and America thereafter. The vision is to transform stunning derelict spaces into extraordinary, theatrical dystopian worlds. Histrionic Productions will also curate themed food, drink and music offerings, alongside the core show, to offer a truly immersive experience. Tickets will go on sale in summer 2020.

Histrionic Productions' mission is to deliver a new, gold standard in live theatrical experiences. Combining renowned titles, exceptional creatives, extraordinary spaces and multi-sensory animation, the company seeks to reinvigorate the traditional theatre going experience. Histrionic will launch with George Orwell's masterpiece 1984, widely acknowledged as one of the defining books of the 20th Century, rich in contemporary resonances.

Speaking about the launch of Histrionic Productions, CEO Adam McKenzie Wylie said: "We launch Histrionic Productions today, offering unique theatrical experiences in both the UK and America. Combining widely known and beloved titles with remarkable, magnificent spaces and creatives of the highest calibre, we hope to transform the concept of live theatre and attract new, younger audiences to our multi-sensory, theatrical experiences. Moreover, as part of our commitment to this compelling art form we are consulting with Equity with regards to raising the standards for employment and health and safety in the immersive genre.

Widely acknowledged as one of the defining books of the 20th Century, George Orwell's prescient masterpiece is the perfect novel to launch our new venture. Played out through the extraordinary dystopian surrounds of a soon-to-be announced London venue, and with the great talent of Sean Holmes and Jon Bausor to help reanimate this classic cautionary tale, I am confident this will be an experience like no other".

Bill Hamilton for the Orwell Estate commented: "A novel as important and prescient as 1984 deserves to be told in as powerful a way as possible and the treatment Histrionic Productions have developed will deliver a compelling and immediate experience of Orwell's dystopia".

Sean Holmes, Associate Creative Director of Histrionic Productions: "I am hugely excited to be joining the team at Histrionic Productions. Alongside my ongoing commitment as Associate Artistic Director at Shakespeare's Globe, this new role with Histrionic Productions provides the thrilling opportunity to reinvigorate the theatrical experience by transporting audiences inside their favourite stories, in a multi-sensory live format. It allows us to depart from conventional theatre forms to explore new possibilities of storytelling, for audiences of all kinds".

Jon Bausor, Associate Creative Director of Histrionic Productions said: "As a designer, to be part of a team that is constantly looking for new ways to push the boundaries of theatre is so exciting for me, which is why I am delighted to be working with Sean again as part of Histrionic Productions."

To register interest visit www.histrionicproductions.com or www.experience1984.com





