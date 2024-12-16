Sara Lock Appointed as Director of Audiences of Wiltshire Creative

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Wiltshire Creative has announced that Sara Lock is appointed as Director of Audiences. Lock is currently Head of Arts Marketing Communication at the University of Southampton where she has been pivotal in leading strategy, brand and website projects. She takes up the position at Wiltshire Creative in February 2025.



Sara Lock said today, “I am excited to return to Salisbury: Wiltshire Creative’s work in enriching the lives of audiences of all ages makes it an organisation very close to my heart. I cannot wait to reconnect with audiences in Salisbury and welcome more people to experience the city’s vibrant cultural offer.”



Wiltshire Creative’s Artistic Director Gareth Machin and Executive Director Rosa Corbishley commented, “We are delighted Sara is joining the team here at Wiltshire Creative. Her exemplary record in connecting audiences to transformational cultural activity made her a standout candidate. Sara’s energy and enthusiasm will bring a fresh and exciting vision to our engagement with the community in Salisbury and beyond.”



Lock returns to Wiltshire Creative after having previously held the position of Marketing and Development Manager and Deputy Director of Salisbury Arts Centre (2010 - 2015).

Most recently, in her role as Head of Arts Marketing Communication at the University of Southampton, Lock headed initiatives bringing new audiences to the University of Southampton’s main live music venue Turner Sims, a venue pivotal in Southampton and the region’s cultural scene.

Prior to University of Southampton, Lock was Head of Communications and Business Development for Energise Me where she assisted in securing funding of £1 million to establish a Creative People and Places programme in the New Forest; a programme inspiring and enabling community to create their own artistic opportunities. Prior to this, Lock held roles at Lighthouse in Poole and the Arts Marketing Association, enabling her to develop resources to grow the cultural sector.

Lock is a trustee of Sound UK, a charity producing extraordinary musical encounters for all.

