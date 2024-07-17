Sandi Toksvig Will Bring ONE NIGHT ONLY to Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sandi Toksvig, the internationally renowned and much-loved comedian, broadcaster, writer and campaigner, has announced One Night Only, a new live theatrical comedy extravaganza, for two nights only on Wednesday 13 and and Thursday 14 November 2024 at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London’s West End. The QI Elves, the researchers from the hit BBC2 show, will be delving into the theatrical archives to help Sandi unearth some fun facts and anecdotes to entertain the live audiences.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Wednesday 17 July via www.lwtheatres.co.uk.

Inspired by her hosting of the successful television franchise QI, One Night Only is a theatre-themed evening of comedy and curiosity in which Sandi shares little-known facts about the world of theatre from actors to performances, stories and songs - giving the audience a sneak peak at what really goes on behind the scenes!

Sandi Toksvig said, “I’ve been hosting QI for nearly 10 years and the best thing about doing it is performing for the audience in the room - people still queue for hours to be in the studio because it’s so much fun. So I’m thrilled to be bringing the facts and the Elves to the West End for a proper live extravaganza. We’re calling it One Night Only because each night is going to be different and unique - and, unlike television, it can only be watched once!”

In 2015 Sandi Toksvig took over from Stephen Fry as host of BBC2’s hugely popular comedy panel show QI and, in 2014, she replaced William G. Stewart as the host of Fifteen to One, which made its comeback after 11 years. In 2017, she and Noel Fielding became the new co-hosts of The Great British Bake Offin its move to Channel 4, which she continued to co-present until 2020. Sandi also presents Channel 4's travel series Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig, which premiered in 2021. For a decade Sandi was a familiar voice to BBC Radio 4 listeners as the chair of The News Quiz, which led to her induction into the Radio Hall of Fame.

Sandi is passionate about live performance. She performed at the very first night of The Comedy Store in London and for many years was a member of The Comedy Store Players, an improvisational comedy team.

Much of Sandi’s time is devoted to writing and, in 2019, she became president of the Writers’ Guild of Great Britain. Sandi has written more than twenty fiction and nonfiction books for children and adults. Her new novel, Friends of Dorothy, is being published by Virago in September. For the theatre, Sandi co-authored the musical Big Night Out at the Little Sands Picture Palace Theatre (with Dillie Keane),

The Pocket Dream (with Elly Brewer), Charity Begins for Playhouse Live, Bully Boy, Silver Lining, an adaptation of Treasure Island, her adaptation of Mamma Mia! The Party at London’s The 02 and a family show, Christmas at the (Snow) Globe (with Jenifer Toksvig).

Sandi is an activist for gender equality. In 2014, she co-founded the Women’s Equality Party.

One Night Only is produced at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane by Idili Live Entertainment Ltd.

