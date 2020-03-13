Samuel Beckett's NOT I And Actors Touring Company's Amsterdam Come To HOME Manchester

A violinist. Living in her trendy canal-side Amsterdam apartment. Nine months pregnant. One day a mysterious unpaid gas bill from 1944 arrives. It awakens unsettling feelings of collective identity, foreignness and alienation. Stories of a devastating past are compellingly reconstructed to try and make sense of the present.

Actors Touring Company return to HOME with a new production of Maya Arad Yasur's audacious play Amsterdam, directed by ATC's new Artistic Director Matthew Xia, recently named in The Stage's Top 100 Most influential People in Theatre.

Examining the experience of the outsider in a highly structured society and revealing how uncomfortable truths are often buried just below the surface, Amsterdam explores the individual's relationship with their personal past and with the wider histories that define them.

Original cast member Michal Horowicz is joined by emerging star Anyebe Godwin, who recently made a visceral impression in the acclaimed Orange Tree production Little Baby Jesus. Demonstrating ATC's commitment to supporting the early career development of new acting talent, the ensemble is completed by Uri Levy, a recent graduate of Guildhall, who has also been developing his own work, including Gaslighting, a bath piece at the Yard, and Anya Jaya who, direct from her final year at Guildhall, makes her professional debut.

"I'm thrilled to be launching my first tour with ATC," says Matthew Xia. "Amsterdam speaks to the outsider in all of us. It's a play that has taken me outside of my comfort zone as a director, but it is a piece of theatre that in every moment is fully and exhilaratingly alive."

Actors Touring Company has previously brought The Events (2014) and Winter Solstice (2018) to HOME.

PERFORMANCE CALENDAR Wed 15 April 2020, 19:45 (press night performance, followed by Q&A by journalist Deborah Linton with Matthew Xia) Thu 16 April 2020, 14:15, 19:45 Fri 17 April 2020, 19:45 Sat 18 April 2020, 14:15, 19:45

TICKETS £12.50 (concessions £5)

https://homemcr.org/production/amsterdam





