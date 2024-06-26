Saher Shah's Debut Play VITAMIN D Will Run At The Soho Theatre in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Vitamin D will return with a London run at Soho Theatre, following the productions successful national tour last year.

Melina Namdar directs Saher Shah's debut play exploring the stigma of divorce in British South Asian culture. The production opens on 5 September at Soho Theatre, with previews from the 3 September, and runs until 21 September.

Full casting will be announced shortly.

Samia Djilli said today, “It has been such a pleasure joining the Vitamin D team and working on this wonderful production. It's not every day you get to work on a show like this, and I can't wait for people to get to see it.”

Sarah Allen said today, “Vitamin D is such a special show, it's been incredible to have been part of its journey so far. After touring last year, we're coming back with big and exciting changes ready for a whole new audience to see it during its run at Soho Theatre. Vitamin D has huge heart, and we can't wait for more people to get to see it.”

Melina Namdar said, “I am delighted that Vitamin D is coming back! It's an absolute stunning show that made a significant impact and was especially enriching for first-time theatregoers. Coming to Soho Theatre feels like an important and wonderful next home for the show, offering the opportunity to connect with even more people. I cannot wait to share this next iteration with audiences.”

Larki is moving back in with her parents and going through a divorce…it's tragic. She's facing opinions, questions and smothering love from friends, family, aunties and “BFF's", plus the epic decision between jalebi or gulaab jamun. She's searching for something, she just hasn't quite figured out what yet.

Following its award-winning and sell-out tour, Vitamin D (Winner of Best New Play Raising Awareness at London Pub Theatre Awards 2023 and Finalist for Best Stage Production in the Asian Media Awards 2023) looks at the changing relationships between women, complexities of emotional crises, British South Asian culture and the stigma of divorce.

Can Larki be a happy woman in the face of her own and others' judgements?



Melina Namdar is a visionary British Iranian director and writer from West London. In 2022,

she received the prestigious National Theatre/Peter Shaffer Commission with Tamasha Theatre.

Melina's distinctive productions have garnered critical acclaim, earning her nominations for the Asian Media Awards, Black British Theatre Awards and Offies. Her directing credits include Vitamin D (UK tour), All the Happy Things (Theatre503), and Passion Fruit (New Diorama). She has also served as Assistant/Associate Director on productions such as Arabian Nights (Bristol Old Vic), Baghdaddy (Royal Court), Orfeus: A House Music Opera (Young Vic) and Ctrl Alt Delete (Lyric Hammersmith).

Saher Shah is a British Pakistani Actor, Writer & Poet from East London. As an actor for stage and screen, her credits include Magid-Zafar (Film4/BFI) and You Are Here As A Witness (Theatre in the Mill). As a writer she is an alumni of the Soho and MFest Writers Lab, the Rifco Associates programme and was an artist in residence with Rosemary Branch Theatre on their Shrill Voices programme. She has received seed commissions by Kahani arts & Rifco Theatre company to develop new writing and is currently working on a short film with MFest which is in preproduction.

