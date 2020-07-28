Sadler's Wells Announces Additional Cancellations Due to the Health Crisis

Cancelled Performances Include TANGO AFTER DARK, 2020 INTERNATIONAL OPERA AWARDS and More

Due to the continuing impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Sadler's Wells has taken the decision to cancel further performances at their theatres across the Autumn until 10 November 2020. This is an extension of their cancellations, which were previously scheduled to run until 1 September.

Despite recent UK Government and Arts Council England announcements on rescue packages for arts organisations including Sadler's Wells, and the initial reopening of public spaces, they are not yet able to welcome audiences to their theatres, as their programme for this autumn was not created with social distancing restrictions in place. They, and the artists and companies they work with, are reimagining how they can serve audiences in ways allowed by evolving social distancing requirements, and will be in touch with more information as soon as possible.

Performances cancelled today include:

Machine de Cirque, The Peacock, 8 - 26 September 2020

2020 International Opera Awards, Sadler's Wells, 21 September 2020

Akram Khan Company - Outwitting the Devil, Sadler's Wells, 28 - 30 September 2020

Tango After Dark, The Peacock, 29 September - 17 October 2020

Akram Khan Company - XENOS, Sadler's Wells, 3 - 5 October 2020

Akram Khan Company - Until the Lions, Sadler's Wells, 9 - 11 October 2020

Akram Khan Company - We are but Shadows, Sadler's Wells, 13 October 2020

Wild Card: Christopher Matthews / Formed View Lilian Baylis Studio, 21 October 2020

Flamenka, The Peacock, 29 October - 7 November 2020

Pagrav Dance Company, Lilian Baylis Studio, 5 & 6 November 2020

You can read more about today's cancellations on their website - https://www.sadlerswells.com/coronavirus-update/

