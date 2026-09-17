STORIES - The Tap Dance Sensation to Return to London
Romain Rachline Borgeaud's narrative-driven production features 10 dancers performing tap and urban jazz with set design by Federica Mugnai.
STORIES - The Tap Dance Sensation will return to London's Peacock Theatre, Sadler's Wells' home in the West End, from 14 – 31 October ahead of a UK tour. It tours to Northampton, Stockton, Bournemouth, Bradford, Edinburgh and Truro in November.
The acclaimed show by France's RB Productions received its UK premiere in 2024 to rave reviews. It has been seen by more than 300,000 people in theatres across Europe.
A modern take on tap dance, STORIES - The Tap Dance Sensation is a bold, energetic narrative-driven production that centres on Icarus, a successful young actor trapped under the control of a powerful film director. The story is brought to life by a cast of 10 exceptional dancers performing a fusion of tap dance and urban jazz.
A dynamic, transformable set by Federica Mugnai transports audiences through a cinematic world of film sets, hotels, and gambling clubs, with atmospheric lighting by Alex Hardellet and costumes by Margaux Ponsard and Janie Loriault.
Founded in 2018 by artistic director, choreographer and producer Romain Rachline Borgeaud, RB Dance Company was initially created to revitalise tap dance and reintroduce it to contemporary audiences through ambitious large-scale narrative productions. With STORIES the company aims to modernise the art form while celebrating its theatrical roots.
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