STORIES - The Tap Dance Sensation to Return to London

NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

STORIES - The Tap Dance Sensation will return to London's Peacock Theatre, Sadler's Wells' home in the West End, from 14 – 31 October ahead of a UK tour. It tours to Northampton, Stockton, Bournemouth, Bradford, Edinburgh and Truro in November.

The acclaimed show by France's RB Productions received its UK premiere in 2024 to rave reviews. It has been seen by more than 300,000 people in theatres across Europe.

A modern take on tap dance, STORIES - The Tap Dance Sensation is a bold, energetic narrative-driven production that centres on Icarus, a successful young actor trapped under the control of a powerful film director. The story is brought to life by a cast of 10 exceptional dancers performing a fusion of tap dance and urban jazz.

A dynamic, transformable set by Federica Mugnai transports audiences through a cinematic world of film sets, hotels, and gambling clubs, with atmospheric lighting by Alex Hardellet and costumes by Margaux Ponsard and Janie Loriault.

Founded in 2018 by artistic director, choreographer and producer Romain Rachline Borgeaud, RB Dance Company was initially created to revitalise tap dance and reintroduce it to contemporary audiences through ambitious large-scale narrative productions. With STORIES the company aims to modernise the art form while celebrating its theatrical roots.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 17 Hrs 10 Min 16 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

More on Peacock Theatre Recent Articles Cast Set For THE SNOWMAN at The Peacock Theatre

Don't Miss a UK Regional News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming