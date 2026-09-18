STAND & BE COUNTED to Open at Above Electric Studios in Sheffield

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Sheffield’s Electric Studios is expanding its creative programme with a new home for Stand & Be Counted Theatre, giving young people and adults a dedicated space for performances, workshops and collaboration. The move comes as the venue heads into an autumn of live music and club nights, including Milburn’s hometown celebration of 20 years of Well Well Well.

When Electric Studios opened in March, it set out an ambition to bring touring artists, Sheffield’s music communities and emerging creative talent together under one roof. Welcoming Stand & Be Counted gives that ambition a new dimension, with theatre and opportunities to make and share work alongside the venue’s live music programme.

Following a major refurbishment of the former Leadmill nightclub on Leadmill Road, the building now combines a higher-capacity music venue with co-working and creative spaces. Stand & Be Counted’s new home spans two floors, with offices, a shared studio for exhibitions or installations and a main workshop area suitable for performances for up to 60 people.

The UK’s first theatre company of sanctuary and an associate company of Sheffield Theatres, Stand & Be Counted works with people of all ages seeking sanctuary. Its new base gives those communities a home to develop projects, meet and perform, with thousands of people expected to use the space each year.

Rosie MacPherson, joint CEO of Stand & Be Counted Theatre, said:

“This is such an exciting prospect, because it gives us a home for our creative communities and a space to share our world of sanctuary.

“Moving into Electric Studios gives us the stability we need but also the thrill of being part of such an exciting creative community.

“There is so much history and inspiration in the fabric of the building. From this month, we will be welcoming thousands of people into the new space every year.”

The development builds on plans outlined at the March opening for visual arts activity and free studio access to help young people rehearse, record and develop new work. Sheffield artist Kid Acne is also establishing a base in the building.

On the live stage, Milburn return for a hometown show on Oct 24, 2026, celebrating two decades of their debut album Well Well Well. The booking places Sheffield talent at the heart of an autumn programme that moves between guitar bands, electronic music and sound system culture.

Jamie Duggan has also announced Electric Studios as a new home for Sheffield’s bassline community following Tank’s closure. With Wired Events bringing club nights to the venue, the programme builds on another important part of the city’s music culture.

Other highlights include We Are Scientists on Oct 3, 2026, Dusky’s Signals Tour on Oct 16, 2026, Channel One Sound System on Nov 5, 2026, Sheffield producer Silva Bumpa’s sold-out date on Nov 7, 2026 and Reef on Nov 12, 2026. Fat Dog have also been announced for February 2027.

Nicole Jewitt, Above Electric Studios – Community and Arts Project Manager, said:

“What’s exciting about SBC moving in is that it’s starting to show what we’ve talked about from the beginning, that this building can be about much more than just gigs and club nights.

“We’ve now got people making theatre, running workshops, developing projects and using the building every week alongside the live programme. It feels like the creative community around Electric is really starting to take shape, and I’m excited to see what grows from having all these different people working under one roof.”

Stand & Be Counted’s recent Sheffield projects include breaking a world record for the longest multi-chain football scarf. In 2027, the company will take Ripples, which tells an extraordinary true story of immigration injustice, to London’s Bush Theatre and on a UK tour, with the Sheffield performances taking place at Electric Studios.

For Electric Studios’ programme and tickets, visit www.electricstudios.co.uk. Find out more about Stand & Be Counted at www.sbctheatre.co.uk.

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