ST. ANNE COMES HOME Announces Cast For Outdoor Performances This August

Jordan Castle will play James, Rebecca McKinnis will play Bridget, and Mathew Craig will play Russell.

New British Musical St. Anne Comes Home by Jack Miles announces its cast and creative team for its outdoor, socially distanced performances at St Paul's Church Courtyard, Covent Garden.

It was announced today that Jordan Castle (The Light in the Piazza) will play James, Rebecca McKinnis (Dear Evan Hansen) will play Bridget, and Mathew Craig (The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 3/4) will play Russell. Directed by Martha Geelan (Associate Director for Fiddler on the Roof, West End) with Musical Supervision from Joe Beighton (SIX the Musical), St. Anne Comes Home is part of Iris Theatre's Summer Festival.

The new folk musical takes place on 29th & 30th August for four performances. All performances in the festival will follow social distancing measures including 2 metre spacing between benches, all audience members will be asked to wear masks, temperature checks on entry and a one way system around the venue.

Tickets available online here: https://iristheatre.ticketsolve.com/shows/873615098

London can be lonely. But on the steps of St. Anne's Church two people strike up an unlikely friendship. James has spent years running away from his problems, while Bridget is trapped by hers. Told through original folk music, St. Anne Comes home is a story about community, fear and forgiveness, that explores how reaching out might help us find our way.

During lockdown a video of the opening number 'No Place Better', sung by Jordan Castle, was released on YouTube here: https://youtu.be/p8RyCpGW2Iw

St. Anne Comes Home forms part of Iris Theatre's Summer festival. As theatre begins to emerge after the difficulties of COVID-19, Iris Theatre reaffirms its commitment to support artists across disciplines to create and showcase work in the heart of London's theatreland. Iris returns with a festival of new work in the beautiful grounds of St Paul's Church, Covent Garden. Other productions include Dear Peter, Words I've Said, Fiona & The Fox, and PLATFORM - in the garden.

