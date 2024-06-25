SOUND Cafe at The Cumberland Hotel Launches BACK TO THE FUTURE Afternoon Tea

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



From 3rd July 2024, SOUND Cafe at The Cumberland Hotel will take diners on a trip to Hill Valley as it launches its brand-new Back to The Future The Musical Afternoon Tea. The launch nods to the anniversary of the premiere of the original Back to The Future film on 3rd July 1985 and follows the soaring West End success of Back to The Future The Musical.

The stage adaptation of the iconic 1985 blockbuster has been a hit since curtains went up in the Adelphi Theatre in 2021. Now guests can live out Marty McFly’s dream on a new level with a spectacular afternoon tea that will take them on a journey from past, present to future.

The afternoon tea will feature mini delights, designed to indulge the senses with a world of flavours. The ride begins being transported back in time to indulge in Mcfly’s slider burger and Mayor Goldie Wilson’s Hot Dog, before being grounded back in the present with the DeLorean pulled pork burrito, E=MC2 Mac and cheese toastie and Marty’s crispy shrimp tortilla with slaw and spicy citrus sauce, before taking flight again into the future for Doc’s brownies, Biff’s apple cobbler and George’s fruit macarons. Lorraine’s mini shake milkshakes will also accompany the tea, alongside Marvin’s berry iced tea available in refreshing flavours ranging from Raspberry and Mint to Mango and passionfruit.

For guests who are ‘Everybody who’s anybody’, bottomless drinks can be added to the afternoon tea, with choices ranging from signature cocktails, to sparkling wine or draught beer.

What’s more, if a customer happens to utter Doc Brown’s famed catchphrase, ‘Great Scott’ to a waiter when ordering the afternoon tea, they will find themselves presented with two futuristic eight-sided dice. As 88 miles per hour is the speed required for the DeLorean to time travel, if the guest rolls a double eight, the entire table will get a complimentary upgrade to Bottomless Sparkling Wine, Draught Beer or Signature Cocktails! Applicable to one roll per booking.

Come and join the party at SOUND Cafe at The Cumberland Hotel, where all squares and maverick scientists are invited! The Back to the Future The Musical Afternoon Tea can be booked now online at https://sound.london/back-to-the-future-afternoon-tea, priced at £45 per head, with the option to add bottomless Signature Cocktails, Sparkling Wine and Draught Beer for an extra £15 or bottomless Sparkling Wine and Draught Beer for £10.

Packages for SOUND’s Back to the Future The Musical Afternoon Tea and tickets to the West End show, Back to The Future The Musical will be priced from £97 and available to buy from londontheatredirect.com/dinnerandshow/back-to-the-future-afternoon-tea-at-the-cumberland-hotel





Comments