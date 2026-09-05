SOPHIE'S SURPRISE CHRISTMAS PARTY To Have Limited Engagement Residency At Underbelly Soho

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Underbelly and Three Legged Race Productions have announced the return of their long-awaited festive production Sophie’s Surprise Christmas Party, set to take residency at Underbelly Soho for a strictly limited run this Christmas from 13 November 2026 to 10 January 2027.

Following a smash-hit 2025 residency, the team behind Sophie’s Surprise Party returns to Underbelly Soho for a strictly limited season, turning the volume all the way up for Christmas 2026 with a brand-new show designed to delight. Whether you're rocking up with your best friends or rounding up the whole office for an unforgettable team night out, this show promises a wildly entertaining evening packed with dazzling performances, outrageous fun, and unforgettable festive energy.

The show will bring together world-class circus, high-energy comedy and a full-throttle party atmosphere to create one of the most talked-about festive nights out in the capital. Set in Soho’s undiscovered gem of a venue, and ideal for an unforgettable festive night out with your best friends or the ultimate end-of-year team treat – this show promises Yule have the best time. Tickets are on sale now on their website here.

Fusing circus artistry with immersive theatre and a euphoric throwback soundtrack, the show blurs the boundary between audience and performer, where no two nights are the same. Each evening, one lucky audience member is chosen to become Sophie, the unsuspecting guest of honour at the centre of the action.

With performers whose credits include Cirque du Soleil, Disney’s The Greatest Showman, La Clique and The 7 Fingers, audiences can expect world-class circus at its most thrilling. Featuring gravity-defying aerial acts, fearless acrobatics, and displays of physical artistry.

Ed Bartlam, Director of Underbelly said: “Underbelly Soho continues to cement its reputation as one of London’s most exciting live entertainment destinations and following the outstanding success of Sophie’s Surprise Party last year as the ultimate festive night out, we’re delighted to welcome the team back this Christmas with a brand-new production. Sophie’s Surprise Christmas Party promises jaw-dropping circus, huge laughs and an unforgettable party atmosphere for a strictly limited festive run in Soho.”

Three Legged Race Productions said: “We are so thrilled to be back this winter at what’s fast becoming our second home, as this will be our third stint here in Soho. Underbelly Soho is an incredible space where we thrive creatively, and which offers the most intimate, up-close performance environment for all our whacky ideas.”

Those looking to secure their place early can take advantage of a range of advance booking offers, available for a limited time and subject to availability. Groups attending Sophie’s Surprise Christmas Party can also benefit from a selection of exclusive booking incentives, with additional offers available for larger parties and early reservations. For full details, audiences are encouraged to visit the official booking website.

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