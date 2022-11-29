Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SOMETHING ABOUT GEORGE Will Embark on UK Tour Next Year

The tour opens in Banbury on 23rd February.

Nov. 29, 2022  

An acclaimed new music show highlighting the incredible talent of the late Beatle George Harrison is set to embark on a UK tour following its premiere in Liverpool and a successful run at Edinburgh Fringe.

Something About George - The George Harrison Story, which pays tribute to the man dubbed the "quiet Beatle" will visit twelve UK venues including a very special performance at Liverpool's Philharmonic Hall on 25th February, which would have been George's 80th Birthday.

West End performer and musician Daniel Taylor, fresh from his TV appearance in BBC's Unbreakable, were he made the final with his partner Shirley Ballas (head judge from Strictly Come Dancing), front's the band of five and tells the fascinating story of George and performs his biggest hits along with a live band, soundscape and visuals.

The tour opens in Banbury on 23rd February, before heading to St Helens on 24 February, Liverpool Philharmonic Hall on 25 February (special concert for George's birthday), Bolton on 26 February, Norwich on 2nd March, Hastings on 3rd March, Newbury on 4 March, Barnstaple on 5 March, Mold on 8-9 March, Ipswich on 10 March, Salisbury on 11 March and Sale on 12 March.

Featuring beautiful songs like My Sweet Lord, Something, and Handle With Care, Something About George showcases Harrison's incredible solo material and music from rock 'n' roll's greatest supergroup The Traveling Wilburys, which was made up of Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Jeff Lynne, Roy Orbison, and Tom Petty. And any show celebrating one of the Fab Four just has to include a few classics from The Beatles.

From heartbreak to hedonism and song writing to success, Something About George celebrates a life that was anything but quiet.

This remarkable tale comes from the creators of the critically acclaimed production Something About Simon - The Paul Simon Story, which was a smash hit when it was premiered at Liverpool's Epstein Theatre in 2018. The show went on to triumph at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2019, where it was chosen for a residency at the Fringe Encore Series at the SoHo Playhouse in New York City, where it played sell-out performances.

Daniel Taylor trained at Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art in London and is an award-winning actor, producer, and director.

He has previously played John Lennon in the award-winning Lennon Through A Glass Onion, Sammy in Blood Brothers, and appeared at the very first Liverpool Theatre Festival in his show, The Very Best Of Tommy Cooper.

Daniel said: "I'm really looking forward to taking Something About George back on the road in February and March, performing it again for UK audiences, especially as it coincides with George's 80th birthday. We had a great reception when we performed the show earlier this year across the UK including a well-received run at Edinburgh Festival Fringe, I can guarantee people a fantastic journey through George's life and amazing music."

Something About George - The George Harrison Story is written by Jon Fellowes, who co-produces show alongside Liverpool-born singer songwriter Gary Edward Jones and theatre producer Bill Elms. Collectively, the trio are Something About Productions, the creative team behind the hugely successful Something About Simon - The Paul Simon Story.

Co-producer Bill Elms said: "It may be 20 years since the world lost George Harrison, but he lives on through his incomparable music, and this show created in Liverpool, highlights the legacy he left the world. To play the famous Liverpool Philharmonic Hall on his 80th birthday will be a very special concert indeed. He may have been the 'Quiet Beatle' but he still speaks loudly through his wonderful songs. It's going to be a night to remember."

Something About George is not a tribute show as we know it. It's one musician authentically telling the story and honouring the music of another, utilising all the tools at his disposal.

Tour Dates

The Mill Arts Centre, Banbury
DATE: Thursday 23 February 2023
TIME: 7.30pm
www.themillartscentre.co.uk

St Helens Theatre Royal
DATE: Friday 24 February 2023
TIME: 7.30pm
www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com

Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool
DATE: Saturday 25 February 2023
TIME: 7.30pm
www.liverpoolphil.com

Octagon Theatre, Bolton
DATE: Sunday 26 Feb 2023
TIME: 7.30pm
www.octagonbolton.co.uk

Playhouse Theatre, Norwich
DATE: Thursday 2 March 2023
TIME: 7.30pm
www.norwichtheatre.org

White Rock Theatre, Hastings
DATE: Friday 3 March 2023
TIME: 7.30pm
www.whiterocktheatre.org.uk

Corn Exchange, Newbury
DATE: Saturday 4 March 2023
TIME: 7.30pm
www.cornexchangenew.com

Queen's Theatre, Barnstaple
DATE: Sunday 5 March 2023
TIME: 7.30pm
www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com

Theatr Clywd, Mold
DATE: Wednesday 8 - Thursday 9 June 2023
TIME: 7.30pm
www.theatreclwyd.com

The New Wolsey, Ipswich
DATE: Friday 10 March 2023
TIME: 7.30pm
www.wolseytheatre.co.uk

Arts Centre, Salisbury
DATE: Saturday 11 March 2023
TIME: 7.30pm
www.wiltshirecreative.co.uk

Waterside, Sale
DATE: Sunday 12 March 2023
TIME: 7.30pm
www.watersidearts.org



Garth Marenghis TERRORTOME Book Tour Extends Photo
Garth Marenghi's TERRORTOME Book Tour Extends
Garth Marenghi, the cult comedy character created by Matthew Holness, announces a 21-date extension across the UK, starting in February 2023, in support of his now Sunday Times Bestselling book 'TerrorTome'.  
Birmingham Rep Announces Additional Productions For 2023 Photo
Birmingham Rep Announces Additional Productions For 2023
Birmingham Rep has announced additional productions for their 2023 season - tickets are on priority sale now and go on general sale at 12pm on Thu 1 Dec.
Review: TOP HAT, The Mill at Sonning Photo
Review: TOP HAT, The Mill at Sonning
West of London, the Mill at Sonning is hugged on either side by the Thames and neighbours George Clooney’s 17th century mansion. The venue, which provides all its audience members with a sumptuous buffet dinner before the evening’s entertainment, is currently hosting a toe-tapping revival of Top Hat, their 2021 Christmas show which has returned for more ovations.
Photos: Peter James Meets George Rainsford, His New Roy Grace, on Stage at Theatre Royal B Photo
Photos: Peter James Meets George Rainsford, His New Roy Grace, on Stage at Theatre Royal Brighton
See photos of Peter James meeting his new Roy Grace - George Rainsford - at Theatre Royal Brighton. 

