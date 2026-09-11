SLEEPING BEAUTY Pantomime to Open at Milton Keynes Theatre This Holiday Season

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Sleeping Beauty will from Sat 5 Dec 2026 to Sun 10 Jan 2027 at Milton Keynes. The cast includes Alexandra Burke as Carabosse, TV and theatre star Richard Cadell as Joey the Jester, cabaret artist Ceri Dupree as Queen Passionella and Christopher Biggins as The Diva of Dreams. Musical theatre star Natalie Chua will be playing Sleeping Beauty.

Cursed by her wicked aunt, Princess Aurora pricks her finger on a magic spinning wheel and falls into a deep, enchanted sleep. The kingdom is thrown into chaos, but can true love break the spell? Will good triumph over evil?

Sleeping Beauty is produced by the world's biggest pantomime producer Crossroads Pantomimes, the company behind huge panto successes including last year's production of Goldilocks and the Three Bears.

Find out in a panto that dazzles with special effects, laugh-out-loud comedy and familiar pop hits– a dream come true for the whole family.

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