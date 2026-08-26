SLEEPING BEAUTY Panto and More Set For Corn Exchange Newbury's Autumn Season

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At Corn Exchange Newbury, the season will begin on Thursday 10 September with ShakeItUp Theatre’s The Improvised Shakespeare Show. Created live onstage using audience suggestions, Shakespearean language and plenty of imagination, every performance is completely different. Choose your genre - epic history, romantic comedy or gruesome tragedy and watch the cast create a brand-new Shakespeare play before your eyes.

Murder She Didn’t Write

On Tuesday 20 and Wednesday 21 October, Murder She Didn’t Write invites audiences to become the authors of their own Agatha Christie-inspired murder mystery, created entirely on the spot by Edinburgh Fringe favourites Degrees of Error. Then, Down to Chance (Thursday 22 October), tells the remarkable true story of a radio reporter at the centre of the 1964 Great Alaskan Earthquake in a Play That Goes Wrong style. Following a sell-out Edinburgh Fringe run, this fast-paced production combines comedy, thriller and immersive live sound.

Sleeping Beauty

The autumn season at the Corn Exchange comes to an end with its much-loved pantomime, which this year is Sleeping Beauty, running from Friday 27 November to Saturday 2 January 2027. Packed with comedy, music, dazzling costumes, spectacular scenery and plenty of festive magic, the Newbury panto is the perfect Christmas treat for families of all ages this festive season.

Comb

Over at the Old Library this autumn, the season opens on Saturday 12 September with Comb, a moving and sometimes chilling journey through Celtic, Slavic and Siberian folklore. Inspired by a family story passed down through generations, the show explores loss, memory and the surprising ways our lives are connected. Ahead of the performance, Charlotte Mooney, artistic director of Ockham’s Razor, will lead an Introduction to Storytelling workshop, exploring the art and craft of bringing stories to life without a script. The session will look at story structure, visualisation, spontaneity and improvisation, with opportunities for participants to perform and share stories together.

The Essence of Audrey

On Friday 18 September, The Essence of Audrey offers a glimpse behind the iconic image of Audrey Hepburn. Written and performed by Helen Anker, this biopic play explores the woman behind the legend, from her search for love to her humanitarian work. Then Natalie Allison Productions brings In the Land of Eagles to the Old Library on Friday 2 October. Inspired by true events, this heartfelt story follows a granddaughter and her grandfather on an extraordinary journey through Albania, exploring family, forgiveness, love and loss.

The Old Library’s season of theatre concludes with Anthem For Dissatisfaction, on Thursday 12 November. Set in Belfast during the Credit Crunch, this energetic story follows siblings Sarah and Jamie as music, family and austerity shape their very different paths, with a soundtrack featuring artists including Oasis, The Jam, Springsteen and Sam Fender.

More on Corn Exchange Newbury Recent Articles DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE and More to Headline Corn Exchange Newbury Autumn Family Shows Lineup

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