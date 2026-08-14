DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE and More to Headline Corn Exchange Newbury Autumn Family Shows Lineup

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Families in Newbury and beyond can look forward to an autumn packed with laughter, music, magic, mystery and adventure, with a programme of family-friendly shows and experiences across the Corn Exchange (Newbury) Trust's venues.

The season begins at the Old Library with Wonder Gigs, on Friday 11 September and Friday 6 November. Created for music-loving grown-ups and little ones, these relaxed sessions combine toe-tapping acoustic covers of familiar pop, rock and folk favourites with gentle, child-led play. With props, puppets and plenty of opportunities to dance, move and sing along, it's a chance for families to unwind and enjoy live music together.

On Friday 16 October, A Tale of Us offers a special theatrical experience for parents and babies. Blending drama with sensory play, the show celebrates the wonder, joys and challenges of becoming a new parent. Each performance is followed by a guided stay-and-play session, giving families the chance to explore the world of the show and meet other parents and babies.

October half term brings even more family fun, at the Old Library with Out of the Box on Saturday 24 October. Fresh from five-star success at the Edinburgh Fringe and being named Best Family Show at Brighton Fringe, Darryl J Carrington transforms everyday objects into extraordinary adventures. Expect juggling, inventive physical theatre, silent comedy and plenty of audience interaction in an hour of joyful chaos for all ages.

The Old Library's family programme continues with The Mystery of the Old Library on Saturday 7 November. This award-winning board-game-style theatre show invites trainee detectives to work alongside super sleuth Danyah Miller, examining evidence, inspecting video footage and interrogating suspects to solve a thrilling murder mystery. Winner of the Fantastic for Families Award for Best Family Arts Activity 2025, it promises intrigue, spontaneity and a sprinkle of magic.

Over at the Corn Exchange Newbury, There's a Monster in Your Show returns on Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 September, bringing Tom Fletcher's beloved Who's in Your Book? characters to life. Little Monster, Dragon, Alien and Unicorn join the performers on stage in a high-energy, interactive adventure packed with comedy, chaos and lively original music, making it the perfect introduction to live theatre for younger audiences.

October half term at the Corn Exchange Newbury brings two spectacular family experiences to the stage. Illusion Impossible, on Sunday 25 October, promises magic, grand-scale illusions, mind-reading miracles, death-defying escapes, music and circus thrills in a breathtaking theatrical experience for the whole family. Then, on Tuesday 27 and Wednesday 28 October, Dinosaur World Live takes audiences on a roarsome interactive journey into a prehistoric world. Young explorers can meet a host of remarkably life-like dinosaurs, including Tyrannosaurus Rex and Triceratops, before enjoying a special post-show meet and greet. This show was the winner of the Olivier Award for Best Family Show 2024, it's a must for budding young dinosaur fans.

As autumn turns to winter, the Corn Exchange Newbury becomes a festive staple with the return of its much-loved pantomime, which this year presents Sleeping Beauty, running from Friday 27 November 2026 until Saturday 2 January 2027. Suitable for all ages, this spellbinding production from Plested Brown and Wilsher has all the ingredients of a classic Corn Exchange Newbury panto: side-splitting comedy, dazzling costumes, spectacular scenery, fabulous live music, sensational choreography and plenty of magical moments.

Families are invited to come together for the Corn Exchange Newbury's annual Festival of Light on Sunday 13 December, when Newbury town centre will be transformed into a magical, twinkling wonderland. The free event will see a sparkling lantern procession make its way along Northbrook Street before arriving in the Market Place, where families can enjoy live music and a joyful festive atmosphere. In the weeks leading up to the celebration, lantern-making workshops will also give children, families and community groups the chance to get creative and make their own lanterns to carry in the procession.

With music, monsters, mystery, magic and dinosaurs all on the programme, families have plenty of opportunities to experience the joy of live performance together this autumn, there's no better time to plan a family theatre adventure.

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