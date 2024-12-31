SLEEPING BEAUTY Now Playing at Campus West, Welwyn Garden City

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The family pantomime Sleeping Beauty at Campus West, Welwyn Garden City, has been delighting audiences with its perfect mix of comedy, magic, and festive fun. Both audiences and critics have hailed it as a “fantastic show” and a beloved holiday tradition for families in the area.

Running until January 5th at the Hertfordshire venue, there are still tickets available for the final performances. Don’t miss your chance to experience this spectacular show before it ends!

Written by JoJo Panto Scripts and produced by Welwyn Hatfield Council, Sleeping Beauty stars Welwyn Garden City’s favourite panto comic, Keiran Parrot as Chester the Jester, alongside Campus West’s fabulous new Dame, Thomas Cove as Nurse Nelly. Returning panto stars Rowan Kitchen as Fairy Merryweather and Joe Sargent as King Wally of Welwyn bring their brilliant talent and remarkable energy to the stage. Rebecca Withers delivers a powerhouse performance as the evil Carabosse, while Lawrence Harp charms audiences as the comically endearing Prince Harry of Hatfield. Rose Oliver, who stepped into the lead role after the original actor had to withdraw, shines in her performance.

With lively music from Kris Rawlinson and choreography by Kerry Newell, Sleeping Beauty features a dynamic ensemble of ten talented dancers, catchy tunes, and energetic dance numbers that will have the whole family tapping their feet. Directed by Jonas Cemm, the show is a visual and entertaining treat from start to finish.

