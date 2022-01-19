SKANK Returns To Chiswick Playhouse

Produced In Association with Chiswick Playhouse, and nominated the Times Critic's Choice comedy-drama, SKANK reflects the desires of 20-something's in 2022: a clean bill of health, the adoration of the public and some decent recycling facilities. Clementine Bogg-Hargroves stars as Kate, a young woman who is stuck - stuck in a job she doesn't understand or care about whilst, in her view, her untapped potential for becoming a Nobel prize-winning writer withers away.

After a successful run in Autumn 2021, Clementine Bogg-Hargroves is returning to the Chiswick Playhouse stage to present her stand-up style one woman comedy-drama SKANK.

After graduating with an MA Hons in Arabic from the University of Edinburgh, Clem decided to apply to Drama School and after a raft of embarrassing attempts, she received a place at ALRA North in Wigan. Once the ordeal of Drama School was over, Clem was commissioned by the Arts Council to create a one-man show called Peanut.. The show was a success but it wasn't until Clem wrote SKANK in 2019 that things started looking up. SKANK was first performed on the top floor of a tiny cafe in North Yorkshire and, after two years and a global pandemic, ended 2021 with a sell-out show at the Pleasance, followed by a run of shows in London. SKANK's success wouldn't have been possible without the work of Director and Dramaturg Zoey Barnes, the show's Producer Mark Ashmore and Technician George Roberts.

Kate could be a successful writer, if she could just concentrate. Instead, she needs to recycle this bean can, sh*g sexy Gary and stop obsessing about her inevitable untimely death.

