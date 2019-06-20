SJT's Polish-Captioned Performance Of STEPPING OUT Is Believed To Be First For British Theatre

Jun. 20, 2019  

SJT's Polish-Captioned Performance Of STEPPING OUT Is Believed To Be First For British Theatre

In what's believed to be a first for British theatre, Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre is presenting a performance of its summer show Stepping Out with Polish captions.

The show, at 7.30pm on Friday 19 July, will utilise the same technology as a standard captioned performance for the deaf or hard-of-hearing, but the caption board will display the script translated into Polish.

Lisa Cagnacci, the theatre's Associate Artistic Director, says: "There's a substantial Polish community in Scarborough - we've been showing Polish films in our cinema for some time now, and they've been very well attended, so we thought it was time to take it a step further.

"We've enlisted the help of two wonderful bilingual volunteers, Wanda Maciuszko and her niece, Wanda Ward, to translate Richard Harris's brilliant script for us. We really hope that our local Polish community will enjoy a great night out!"

Other accessible performances of Stepping Out are:

BSL - Saturday 13 July, 7.30pm
Dementia-friendly/captioned - Thursday 18 July, 1.30pm
Captioned - Thursday 18 July, 7.30pm

Stepping Out can be seen in the Round at the SJT from 20 June to 3 August. Tickets are priced from £10, and can be booked at the box office on 01723 370541 or via the website: www.sjt.uk.com



Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • The Glenn Miller Orchestra Arrives In Worthing
  • Cast Announced For The National Theatre's Transfer Of PETER PAN To Troubadour White City Theatre
  • The Festival Of Audacity Makes Birmingham The Stage For Brave And Audacious Activist Art
  • Sir Howard Panter and Dame Rosemary Squire DBE awarded Honorary Freedom of the Borough in Woking
  • Children's Theatre Partnership and Royal & Derngate Northampton Present UK Tour Of HOLES
  • ON YOUR FEET Congas Into Wolverhampton

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup