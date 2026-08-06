SIX Cast Announcement Made for Milton Keynes Theatre Run

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The multi award-winning musical SIX, written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, announces a new cast for 2026-2027 UK and international tour. The new company will take over on in September this year, coming to Milton Keynes Theatre Tue 24 – Sat 28 Nov 2026.

The new Queens are Sedona Sky (Catherine of Aragon), Eve Humphrey (Anne Bolyn), Billie Kerr (Jane Seymour), Tia Antoine-Charles (Anne of Cleves), Lea Desjacques (Katherine Howard) and Amena El-Kindy (Catherine Parr). Joining the cast as Alternates are Rosie Itzel, Eve Parsons and Charlotte Anne Steen, with Super Swings Eve Knagg and Lara Vina Uzcatia. The cast is backed by the show's all-female band, The Ladies in Waiting, led by Musical Director Sara De Sanctis.

SIX follows the SIX wives of Henry VIII as they take to the mic to tell their own personal tales, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st century girl power. On the international stage, SIX continues its reign on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre and is now booking into its fifth year. The show has toured the USA, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, The Philippines, South Korea, China, Spain, the Netherlands, Germany, Italy and Switzerland, and enjoyed a seven-week season at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.

The musical's global reach grows further in 2026, with a new Spanish-language production opening at Teatro Gran Via in Madrid this September. SIX returns to Australia with a national tour kicking off in Melbourne before heading to Sydney and Brisbane; China for a 12-week engagement from October; and performances at the Grand Théâtre de Luxembourg in May 2027.

Winner of over 35 major international awards, including:

2022 Tony Award for Best Original Score

2022 Tony Award for Best Costume Design

Triple WhatsOnStage Award winner for Best West End Show (2022, 2023 and 2025)

BBC Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical (2020)

The show has also been nominated for five Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical. The original studio album officially turned Platinum in 2026, while the Broadway album SIX – Live on Opening Night was nominated for a Grammy Award. Collectively, the music has now been streamed over 5.5 billion times.

Last year, the live captured event cinema release of SIX the Musical! Live was shown in cinemas across the UK and was broadcast on more screens than any previous limited-release cinema event, surpassing Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. This year, SIX the Musical Live! will be released in North American cinemas on over 1,000 screens from 14 August.

Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, with choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille.

Tickets are available now.

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