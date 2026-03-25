SIX THE MUSICAL (Studio Cast Recording) Goes Platinum in the UK

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the SIX the Musical (Studio Cast Recording) has been certified Platinum, with a limited-edition platinum vinyl pressing scheduled for release in Autumn 2026.

The certification was marked on Tuesday 24 March 2026 at a gala performance at the Vaudeville Theatre, celebrating the arrival of the new West End Queens.

Following the performance, the show’s writers, Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, were presented with Platinum discs on stage by Matt Hemley, Editor of The Stage, joined by members of the current company. The presentation also recognised the contribution of the album’s creative team, including producer Sam Featherstone, orchestrator Tom Curran and musical supervisor Joe Beighton.

First recorded in 2018, the SIX Studio Cast Album features Renée Lamb (Catherine of Aragon), Christina Modestou (Anne Boleyn), Natalie Paris (Jane Seymour), Genesis Lynea (Anna of Cleves), Aimie Atkinson (Catherine Howard), and Izuka Hoyle (Catherine Parr).

The recording has formed a central part of the show’s international success, with songs from the SIX Studio Cast Recording and the Grammy Award-nominated Broadway album SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT, which topped the Billboard Cast Album Chart at Number 1, having collectively been streamed in excess of 5 billion times worldwide.

SIX continues to play at the Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West End, where it is currently booking until January 2027. The musical can also be seen on stages worldwide, including on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre, on tour across the UK, the United States and internationally, with recent and upcoming productions in Europe, Asia and Australia.