SINGLE USE to Embark on UK Tour Following Edinburgh Fringe Run

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Orange Squeeze Theatre will take Single Use on its first UK tour this October, following a sell-out run at the Pleasance during the Edinburgh Fringe.

Written and performed by Verity Mullan and directed by Emma Beth Jones, Single Use is the first full-length production from both the company and Mullan. The one-woman comic play explores climate anxiety, personal responsibility and the difficulties of trying to make environmentally conscious choices while navigating everyday life.

The play follows Ella, a karaoke-loving procrastinator who becomes increasingly focused on recycling after a mysterious box arrives on her doorstep. What begins as a distraction from her personal problems escalates as she gets locked in a recycling centre, receives a fine for fly-tipping, loses her job and finds her relationships becoming increasingly complicated.

Through Ella's attempts to manage her environmental impact, the play examines the tension between individual choices and the larger forces contributing to the climate crisis, alongside the pressures of work, family, relationships and adulthood.

The October tour will visit The Alma Theatre in Bristol, Pleasance Theatre in London and Kings Arms in Salford.

The Alma Theatre, Bristol

Single Use will play The Alma Theatre on October 12 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets

Pleasance Theatre, London

The production will play Pleasance Theatre on October 14 and 15 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets

Kings Arms, Salford

The tour will conclude at Kings Arms on October 18 at 7:30 p.m.

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